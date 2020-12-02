A HEARTBREAKING ENDING: Thompson's rally leaves Auburn High with title game loss

TUSCALOOSA — After building a comfortable second-half lead over Thompson on Wednesday, it looked as if the Auburn High Tigers were well on their way to the Class 7A state title.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they found out the hard way every second counts when you're up against one of Alabama’s top programs.
Thompson rallied back to life in the final minutes of the Class 7A championship game Wednesday, scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt with 18 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter before recovering an onside kick and kicking a walk-off field goal for a 29-28 victory.
Trevor Hardy’s 35-yard field goal with no time left delivered the dagger for the Tigers, which led by as much as 15 in the second half of the action.
"I'm really trying to process the game. It's difficult right now for our team and our players," Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. "You have to give Thompson credit for making plays at the end. I really thought we played really well tonight for the most part."
Auburn (12-2, 5-1) seemed well on its way to the first state title in program history when Thompson’s Korbyn Williams had other ideas.
The Tigers worked the clock carefully up nine points with roughly 30 seconds to go when Williams raced in on Matthew Rhodes’ punt attempt near midfield. Williams cleanly got to Rhodes, blocked the kicked then raced uncontested 38 yards to the end zone, suddenly springing the Warriors to life down two points with 18 seconds left on the clock.
The Tigers had a chance to close out the game on the ensuing onside kick and leave Tuscaloosa none the worse for wear. Unfortunately for Auburn, Thompson’s Gavin Shipman raced in on the kick and grabbed the ball among a Tigers’ team that suddenly realized the game was once again up for grabs.
The situation only got worse for the Tigers.
Backup quarterback Tre Roberson, who entered the game in the second quarter after starter Conner Harrell was injured, fired downfield on first down, but the Tigers drew a defensive pass-interference penalty to propel Thompson (14-0, 7-0) to the Tigers’ 33-yard line. After an incompletion toward the sidelines, Roberson threw to the end zone – which led to another Auburn defensive pass interference.
With the Warriors’ holder situated on the 25-yard line, Hardy drilled the kick to seal the Tigers’ fate.
The bizarre game ending stunned even Thompson head coach Mark Freeman, a veteran of the sidelines who in a matter of seconds saw his team turn things around to capture its second straight state championship.
"Right now it’s unbelievable. It’s a life lesson," Freeman said. "We’ve endured this stuff and come through it really well. Right now I’m basically speechless the way things turned in the end. The way it happened was unbelievable."
Hardy’s kick left a stunned Auburn team along with the faithful Tigers’ crowd, several of which had gathered near the gate with hopes of rushing the Bryant-Denny Stadium field. Instead, they were left shaking their heads simply wondering what just happened.
Auburn began the second half with a slim one-point lead when quarterback Matthew Caldwell broke off a 15-yard run to get the Tigers near midfield. Four plays later Auburn faced a fourth-and-1 when Caldwell faked a hand-off to fullback George Wright then bounced outside past the only few Warriors’ defenders even in the vicinity.
The Warriors quickly gave up chase, as it was evident Caldwell would not be touched on a run that handed the Tigers an eight-point lead with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Caldwell ended the night 9-of-17 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The senior also took 11 carries for 85 yards and another score.
"We've got one of the best coaches in the state and one of the best coaching staffs in the state, and that's why we're sitting here right now. I mean, I wish we were sitting on the other end of it, but that's how it is," Caldwell said. "That's just how it goes sometimes, but I wouldn't trade any other season for this one and all the other guys in my locker room, I wouldn't trade them for anything."
Thompson had struggled to bounce back after Harrell left the first half with an injury, and the situation went from bad to worse after Caldwell’s mad dash to pay dirt.
Auburn’s Amaury Hutchinson and Joey McGinty raced in for two sacks over three plays, which left the Warriors standing on their own one-yard line in desperate need to flip the field. Their punt, however, failed to do so, as it fluttered upon contact then died on the 15-yard line.
Five plays later, running back JT Rogers found the end zone on a three-yard run to push the Tigers’ lead to 28-13 with 5:47 left in the third.
Thompson had a promising drive early in the fourth quarter when the Tigers fumbled deep in their own territory. Ryan Peppins capitalized three plays later with a six-yard rushing touchdown, but the Tigers’ defense held firm on the two-point conversion and forced an incompletion to leave the Warriors down nine with 8:47 left in the contest.
The Warriors had another chance late to answer, but Auburn defensive back Quay Nelms made a timely interception and returned the ball 33 yards with just over four minutes left in the action.
The Tigers seemed to have Thompson dead to rights at that point, but the Warriors proved they were only getting started.
Both defenses had held firm in the game’s early minutes until Harrell ignited his offense with a bang.
On the Warriors’ second play of their third drive, Harrell hurled the football downfield toward receiver J.B. Mitchell, who had gotten past the Tiger in coverage and made the catch for a 51-yard gain. Two plays later, Harrell fired the football to the left corner of the end zone toward Ryan Peppins, who made the catch for a 16-yard touchdown reception.
Thompson’s extra-point attempt after Peppins’ catch was no good, leaving the Tigers in a 6-0 deficit with 5:13 to go in the opening quarter.
Auburn had shown promise in its first few offensive drives, but it finally got things going in the early minutes of the second quarter.
Caldwell led an 11-play drive that nearly stalled out twice, but Wright took one carry on a fourth down and Caldwell ran a sneak on another to keep the Tigers on the field. Those gambles paid off on the possession’s final play, when Caldwell took the third-and-8 snap, spotted Cole Weiss then hit him in stride for a 12-yard touchdown.
Josh Owsley’s extra-point attempt put Auburn ahead 7-6 with 6:33 to go until halftime.
Weiss’ touchdown set up some quick back-and-forth scoring between the two teams.
The Warriors set up a would-be wide receiver screen on their next drive, which caught the Tigers’ attention and allowed wide receiver Tre Roberson to break away. Harrell hit Robertson in stride, leading Roberson to go uncontested 57 yards and put the Warriors up 13-7 just over a minute after Weiss’ touchdown.
To the Tigers’ credit, there was no hesitation in responding.
Caldwell came out determined to make some more big plays and did so three plays after Roberson’s score. The senior quarterback saw an opening, took off to his right and raced downfield on a 48-yard run deep into Thompson territory.
Caldwell ended the drive in style, finding Amaury Hutchinson two plays later on a 20-yard pass to push the Tigers to a 14-13 lead with just over three-and-a-half minutes to go in the opening half.
Harrell’s touchdown pass to Roberson was unfortunately the last hurrah of the night for the junior quarterback. He left the game after the throw and did not return with an apparent arm injury, ending the night 9-of-14 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
The Warriors had one more drive before the half, but the Tigers held firm. Roberson stepped in for the injured Harrell and threw downfield on fourth-and-long, but the pass fell incomplete to end the drive.
The Tigers went into the locker room after the first half beaming, and their hopes only got brighter as the fourth quarter was winding down. That hope quickly gave way to distraught and dismay, a feeling few around the Auburn program will soon forget.
Even in defeat, Auburn players such as McGinty – who ended the night with 6.5 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble – were grateful for what they had experienced as a team.
"We played our very best. We worked all year for this – even in the summer," McGinty said. "It was the best group of guys and best group of coaches. I wouldn't ask for anything else."
Thompson 29, Auburn High 28
THO — 6 7 0 16 - 29
AUB — 0 14 14 0 - 28
1st Quarter
THO — Ryan Peppins 16 pass from Conner Harrell (XP no good), 5:13
2nd Quarter
AUB — Cole Weiss 12 pass from Matthew Caldwell (XP good), 6:33
THO — Tre Roberson 57 pass from Harrell (XP good), 5:17