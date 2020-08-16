A look at attendance guidelines for our local high school football teams

On Thursday, Tallassee football coach/athletic director Mike Battles Jr. will be back on the sidelines as his Tigers take on Reeltown as one of the first high school football games in Alabama this fall.
The game will not only be a chance for Battles to see how prepared his team is for the 2020 season, but he’ll also likely learn whether the school’s protocols regarding fan attendance during the coronavirus pandemic were on point.
Battles is just one of countless local administrators who has spent the last few weeks working diligently alongside others at their respective schools in order to formulate a plan for allowing fans to be at football games on Friday nights without risking the chance of spreading the virus. Only time will tell whether the restrictions each school put in place were stringent enough, but what’s evident is the local school officials are doing their best to make sure no stone is left unturned.
“We’re doing all the guidelines that are out there — all the recommendations with social distancing. Everybody’s kind of limiting the size of their fan base,” Battles said. “I think our folks have done a great job. We put a plan together two weeks ago and got it out. That’s what we’re going with. I’m sure after next Thursday night if there’s something we need to change that, we’ll re-adjust that for the next home game. It’s a pretty solid plan as far as being as safe as we can be in the situation we’re in.
“If we can just get there (to the first game), we’ll be fine.”
'Can't sit and wait'
Communication has been the common word among coaches and athletic directors when it comes to creating a list of protocol for the season.
Loachapoka’s Albert Weeden, who is the school’s principal and athletic director, said he’s been in contact with administrators within the district and as far away as Minnesota trying to come up with the most reasonable restrictions and rules to keep fans, students and their families safe this fall. He explained he’s been on countless Zoom calls over the last few weeks in which different officials have thrown out scenarios and setups only for the others to play devil’s advocate in order to make sure any plan an official ultimately goes with has been tested.
For Weeden, there’s simply no time to sit and wait when it comes to making decisions during a pandemic.
“You’re trying to come to a consensus of how you want to stay ahead of this virus. Some people say it’s a sitting game, but you can’t sit and wait. You have to be proactive and come up with solutions to every type of problem that might come up,” Weeden said. “It’s been very hard to navigate, but you have to network people, kind of get everyone’s points of views and use your own best judgment when you’re dealing with a situation like this.
“As citizens and fans, we need to be respectful of everyone because it’s tough times. Listen to the experts — the scientists, doctors and district leaders — and follow the plan.”
Rules and polices
Below are the stadium attendance restrictions and policies put in place for 12 high school football teams in our area as of press time. The other six local schools — Beauregard, Beulah, LaFayette, Lee-Scott Academy, Smiths Station and Valley — were still finalizing their protocol for the season and expect to do so in the coming days.
The schools are listed in order of classification, from the AHSAA’s Class 7A on down to the AISA’s Class AA:
Auburn High: Duck Samford Stadium will be at roughly 25-to-30 percent capacity this year, which will be approximately 2,000 spectators. Tickets will be limited only to the families of competition participants — which includes the football players, band members and cheerleaders. No general admission tickets will be sold at this time. Masks are required, and fans are encouraged to practice social-distancing guidelines in the stands.
Central-Phenix City: Garrett-Harrison Stadium will be limited to approximately 25 percent capacity. Season tickets will be placed on sale for parents of participating students Sept. 1-4. The general public may purchase season tickets beginning Sept. 8. All tickets will be sold online through GoFan.com, the site all local schools will be using. Masks must be worn at all times, and households must sit together.
Opelika: Bulldog Stadium will be limited to approximately 30 percent capacity. Tickets will be sold online in advance to families of competition participants. Fans will then be able to purchase remaining tickets online each week. Physical tickets will not be sold at the stadium. Spectators will be required to wear a mask and maintain at least six feet social distance from other family groups.
Tallassee: J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium will be limited to approximately 66 percent capacity, which will be roughly 2,200 fans. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Anyone who enters the sideline — whether it be officials, media or players — will be subject to a temperature check.
Dadeville, Reeltown: Casey Davis, the Tallapoosa County school board’s director of student services, said as of now stadium capacity has not been limited for Dadeville, Reeltown or Horseshoe Bend, the other high school in the county. Anyone who enters either of the three stadiums is required to wear a mask. Davis said the stadiums will have a limited supply of masks on hand at games.
Lanett: Morgan-Washburn Stadium will be limited to about 50 percent capacity, which will be roughly 3,000 fans. Only digital tickets will be sold, and people entering the press box or either side of the stadium will be subject to temperature checks. Masks will also be required for entry.
Loachapoka: Loachapoka Stadium will be limited to roughly 25-to-30 percent capacity to 261 spectators. Home tickets will be reserved for staff, participants and their family members/guests. All patrons, employees and participants must wear face coverings.
Notasulga: Notasulga football coach/athletic director Anthony Jones said there will be a limited crowd capacity set by the superintendent but added it’s not set yet. Jones also said he expects masks to be required as well as temperature checks.
Glenwood: Glenwood’s protocol does not mention limited attendance in The Swamp, but fans who attend must wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. There will be no paper tickets but stamps instead for each spectator, and there will be two gate lines to enter the stadium rather than the usual one. Gate workers will be wearing masks and gloves, and extra masks for attendees will be available if needed.
Chambers Academy: Chambers will not limit attendance. The school will, however, have a thermal scanner at the gate, and attendees must wear masks through the gates. Once inside, fans must follow regular social-distancing rules.
Springwood: Springwood football coach/athletic director John Gartman explained the school is still finalizing its plans but said he did not expect to limit attendance. Social distancing will be encouraged, and the school may opt to reserve the bleachers for parents. Masks may be required.
This story will be updated online once any of the six other schools release their guidelines.
