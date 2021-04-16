A look at the 3 new local head football coaches for the 2021 season

Outside his most recent job, Etheredge has been tasked with rebuilding programs in order to compete for championships. At Auburn, Etheredge inherits a team that came painfully close to a state title in December but still has enough playmakers to be in contention to win it all this time around.

They Said It: “We’re going to take on a blue-collar mentality. We’re going to work, and we’re going to deserve to be there at the end of the year, finish the job and win championships.”

Beauregard

Old Coach: Rob Carter (Now at Sylacauga)

New Coach: Justin Jones

Summary: Carter led the Hornets to their most consistent stretch of winning in program history — with the ultimate highlight being the team’s Class 5A state title in 2016 — but his departure for region foe Sylacauga opened the door for Jones, who arrives after spending 2020 as the defensive coordinator at Prattville. Jones already has plenty of experience as a head coach after leading Florala, New Brockton and Cordova over the course of eight seasons and accruing a 47-40 overall record in that time.