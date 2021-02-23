ACS superintendent sheds light on Auburn High football coach search

It’s been just over two weeks since Auburn High School head coach Adam Winegarden was approved to take the same role at Tuscaloosa County, and since that time all eyes have been fixated on who will replace him at Auburn.

Auburn’s coaching search has been a quiet one over the last few weeks, but Auburn City Schools superintendent Cristen Herring offered an update on Tuesday.

Herring declined an interview request but did release a statement regarding the state of the coaching search.

“The search for a head football coach at Auburn High School is ongoing. Auburn City Schools has received numerous quality applications and appreciates the interest expressed in this position,” Herring’s statement read in part. “… We have not set a hard timeline for the selection of our new coach. Those involved will be thorough and take the time needed to find the best fit for Auburn City Schools with the goal of having a coach in place in time for spring practice.”

Herring also listed several potential qualities those involved in the search are looking for in the next head coach.