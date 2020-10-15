AHSAA announces attendance restrictions for football playoffs, Super 7

The AHSAA announced on Thursday attendance restrictions for its football postseason this November and December, including attendance limitations for the Super 7 championship series in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Attendance for all football playoff games will be limited to 33 percent of each stadium’s capacity, a limitation based on current Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommendations. For the championship games in Tuscaloosa, the crowd will be limited to 7,200 per session.

Per a press release, the AHSAA plans to continue studying the stadium capacity data submitted by school superintendents and will continue to evaluate and update over the coming weeks.

AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese praised the AHSAA’s central board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools the tools to return to play as safely as possible.

“The purpose of the Return to Play document has always been to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence those athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” Savarese said in a statement.