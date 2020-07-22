AHSAA board approves return-to-play guidelines

The AHSAA’s central board of control approved the association’s return-to-play “Best Practices” recommended guidelines and reaffirmed plans to start fall sports on time Wednesday at its annual summer meeting in Montgomery.

Following the approval, fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes only with players wearing helmets and shorts only. Outside of football, the other fall sports can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts.

Schools not using the acclimation option can start fall practice on Aug. 3 with the first contests coming on Aug. 20.

“The purpose of the return-to-play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in a statement.

The AHSAA will host a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. CT Thursday to discuss the return-to-play plans in further detail. The press conference can be viewed over the AHSAA TV Network (WOTM.tv) and the NFHS Network at https://bit.ly/3jtf0o1.