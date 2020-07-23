AHSAA details return-to-play plan for fall sports

In the event that a team in any sport does not feel comfortable playing a game, that school’s local superintendent must notify the AHSAA in writing. The game will be forfeited and could be rescheduled later in the season if possible; as Savarese explained, the AHSAA’s central board of control will evaluate any forfeitures at the end of the season as to how it relates to the team’s regular-season record.

“As I said, this is just not normal. We're all going to have to adjust through this procedure,” Savarese said. “Schools will try to make as many accommodations for individuals as possible, but we're all going to have to be patient and understand that as we deal with this health issue, it just won't be normal.”

Other sports

In addition to football, the AHSAA announced tweeks to cross country volleyball and swimming and diving.

Cross country courses need to be widened to at least six feet where feasible to make social distancing feasible, and meets are encouraged to have staggered, wave or interval starts to minimize crowding. For volleyball, the AHSAA has suspended protocol of changing benches, moved the pre-match conference to the center court to ensure social-distancing, and limited the number of people sitting at the official’s table.