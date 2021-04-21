AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese announces retirement plans

“Professionally, I would not change anything regarding my career. I genuinely feel as if I’ve never worked a day in my life. I’ve tried to approach each day knowing that nothing worthwhile was ever achieved without enthusiasm. God has truly blessed me.”

Central Board President Van Phillips admits his board faces a very difficult task ahead.

“We think Steve Savarese is the best at his position in the nation,” Phillips said. “But we will do our due diligence to find his replacement. The Central Board will begin immediately its search for the next executive director.

“First, as president of the Central Board of Control, I want to thank Steve Savarese personally and publicly for making this association the best high school athletic association in the nation. He is leaving big shoes to fill but all I can ask is for him not to go too far. We will always want and need his advice as we move forward.”

He said Savarese’s commitment to the AHSAA’s mission has kept the association moving forward.

“I want to express just how much we admire Steve Savarese and the work he has done protecting this association, constitution and by-laws always and standing tall for what is right. His positive impact has changed the lives for so many student-athletes and adults alike.