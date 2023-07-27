The AHSAA this week announced its Central Board of Control has voted to sanction girls flag football as a championship sport starting fall 2024.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said Tuesday that the launch of girls flag football has been “very successful” in the association.

Schools across the state have played girls flag football in each of the last two falls, as the AHSAA piloted the sport with the financial support from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who has been offering grants in a bid to grow the sport in the South.

Briggs also said Nike has helped fund the pilot stage, but starting in fall 2024 the sport will stand on its own as an AHSAA championship sport.

Most visibly, the move to sanctioned sport means the state champions will be able to earn AHSAA championship trophies affectionately called the “blue map” — featuring a blue outline of the state of Alabama.

“It’s been very successful,” Briggs said at Fox Sports The Game’s High School Football Media Days on Tuesday in downtown Opelika. “I don’t know if you’ve been to our last two tournaments, but it is a lot more exciting than the guys. It’s one of those things that, we believe that once we sanction it, it’s just going to explode. It’s one of those that we are in a part of the country where football is exciting for everybody, and it’s giving the young people, young females, a chance to participate.

“We were at first kind of hesitant because we didn’t really want it to affect volleyball, but it hasn’t affected it. As a matter of fact, volleyball has grown even more and the schools that have flag and volleyball have said that the coaches have worked it out greatly. So we expect a bigger explosion.”

By technicality of it not being a sanctioned championship sport yet, the AHSAA instead of hosting a state playoffs in each of the first two seasons has hosted a state-wide postseason tournament, awarding the winner a plaque with a different design from the blue map. While it boils down to naming convention and technicality only, in fall 2024 the postseason tournament will officially be the state playoffs with the AHSAA awarding a state championship to the winner.

Hewitt-Trussville won the first postseason tournament in 2021, topping Smiths Station in the final, before Auburn High defeated Oxford in the second final last fall.

Briggs said that girls flag football, along with recent additions bowling and eSports, have “gone off like wildfire.”