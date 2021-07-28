AISA will play football championship games in Montgomery for 2nd straight year

Beck acknowledged the rising numbers during his appearance at the Fox Sports 910 AM-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika.

"The way things are going today, everything's ramping up a little bit, but we're planning on going as normal at this time," Beck said. "We will listen to the CDC, Dr. [Scott] Harris and the Alabama Department of Health. We'll follow those guidelines, and we'll get that information to our schools. Obviously, if Governor [Kay] Ivey has a mandate, we will follow that as well."

Beck added he was attending an athletic council meeting later Wednesday morning and that any changes to the AISA's plans on the coming weeks would be relayed to the member schools as well as the media.

Beck described how difficult last year was and said one of the toughest aspects for him was telling school officials, student-athletes, parents and media members that he didn't have an answer to their questions. He added last year's obstacles taught him to be more patient and to think through various situations before making certain decisions for the association and its members.