AISA will play football championship games in Montgomery for 2nd straight year

The AISA is bringing its football championship tripleheader back to Montgomery this November.
AISA athletic director Roddie Beck announced Wednesday the association will hold its three championship games in Montgomery's Cramton Bowl on Nov. 19. The announcement comes after the AISA played its title games in Cramton Bowl last fall after Troy hosted the games every year since 2000.
"We have had a great relationship with Troy University ... We moved it to Cramton Bowl last year due to some NCAA recommendations or guidelines as far as locker rooms," Beck said. "Troy had to move their schedule around a little bit, and they ended up playing a Saturday game and we were scheduled to play on Friday. Locker rooms have to have 48 hours to be sanitized and cleared, so we were able to work it out with Montgomery and the Cramton Bowl and have our games there -- championship games there -- last year.
"The end of this past June we met with Troy once again. They do have a home game on Saturday with [Appalachian] State, so we spoke with them and we had to confirm with the city of Montgomery that we'd be able to move our championship once again to Montgomery."
Beck added the AISA has had a great working relationship with officials at Troy and that the association intends to return to Troy in the future.
The AISA's return to Montgomery amounted to a logistical issue with Troy, but the state's surging coronavirus numbers may have forced the association's hand anyway. Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,083 on Tuesday, an increase of more than 400 percent in the last three weeks.
Beck acknowledged the rising numbers during his appearance at the Fox Sports 910 AM-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika.
"The way things are going today, everything's ramping up a little bit, but we're planning on going as normal at this time," Beck said. "We will listen to the CDC, Dr. [Scott] Harris and the Alabama Department of Health. We'll follow those guidelines, and we'll get that information to our schools. Obviously, if Governor [Kay] Ivey has a mandate, we will follow that as well."
Beck added he was attending an athletic council meeting later Wednesday morning and that any changes to the AISA's plans on the coming weeks would be relayed to the member schools as well as the media.
Beck described how difficult last year was and said one of the toughest aspects for him was telling school officials, student-athletes, parents and media members that he didn't have an answer to their questions. He added last year's obstacles taught him to be more patient and to think through various situations before making certain decisions for the association and its members.
"I think the positive you take out of this is we have done it before, and hopefully we'll be able to make this [work] again. Like I said, it was devastating for those student-athletes in the spring of the year before that did not get to finish their high school career with their athletic programs," Beck said. "Again, we're in it for the student-athletes. You may not please everybody -- which you're not. If you're in it to please everybody, you're in it for the wrong reason.