AJ Black, Clyde Pittman and Jamaroun Satterwhite are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
0 Comments

Opelika vs Callaway (copy)

Opelika's Jamaroun Satterwhite (29) tackles Callaway's Quendarious Redding (1) in the second half. Opelika vs Callaway on Friday, Aug. 20 in Opelika, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News]

A.J. Black, running back

Russell County

Black was a scoring machine on the ground and through the air for the Warriors in a 35-20 region win over Valley. He had five carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 55 yards and two more scores.

Clyde Pittman, quarterback

Auburn High

Pittman orchestrated the Tigers' offensive explosion in a 49-13 region win over Dothan. The senior completed 11 of his 13 attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns in just three full quarters of work.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, defensive back

Opelika

Satterwhite was a key piece of Opelika's defense in a dominant 21-0 win over Eufaula. The Bulldogs' defensive back had four tackles, recovered two fumbles and came down with an interception.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
0 Comments

