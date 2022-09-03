 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AJ Wallace, AJ Harris and Ryan Dearing are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Beauregard vs Valley high school football - 2022

Beauregard’s AJ Wallace (10) runs for the the first down and more against Valley on Friday in Valley.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

Nominees for Player of the Week are here! Nominees are compiled by the O-A News staff every week and the winner is decided by reader vote. Vote here or below.

AJ Wallace, quarterback

Beauregard

Wallace rolled up 275 yards of total offense, including 180 rushing yards and 95 passing yards, in Beauregard’s big 31-14 region win on the road at Valley. Wallace threw two touchdown passes to Christopher Gamble and the Hornets moved to 3-0 on the season.

AJ Harris, defensive back

Central-Phenix City

Harris intercepted two passes and ran one back 25 yards for a touchdown in Central’s 27-7 win over Enterprise. The five-star Georgia commit and Glenwood proved he can make an impact in any association at any level. Harris and the Central defense allowed just 57 Enterprise passing yards.

Ryan Dearing, quarterback

Lee-Scott

Dearing finished with 291 yards and three touchdowns as Lee-Scott remained unbeaten with a 45-0 blowout win over Monroe Academy on the road. Dearing ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and through the air completed 7 of 11 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

