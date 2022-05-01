ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL: See the honorees on the 2021-2022 Opelika-Auburn News team

SUPERLATIVES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett's 'X-Factor' Markavious Atkinson takes home honor

COACH OF THE YEAR: Loachapoka's Colquhoun led Indians to elite season

LARGE SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Dre Weathers, Smiths Station

» Weathers finished his career at Smiths Station in a historic way. The superstar senior averaged a near double-double of 16 points and 9.6 rebounds as the Panthers reached the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

Trequan Turner, Smiths Station

» Turner left it all on the court during his senior year at Smiths Station. The standout guard did a bit of everything as he finished his time with the Panthers averaging 15 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 2 steals per game.

Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee

» The standout senior left it all on the court for the Tigers in his final season. Daniels was a scoring machine as he averaged 23.7 points, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 steals for Tallassee this year.

Jayden Buckley, Auburn High

» Buckley was a beast for Auburn High this year as he led the Tigers in scoring as they finished 18-12. The senior guard averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assist and 1.7 steals in his final season with the Tigers.

Ja’Keith Carr, Auburn High

» Carr was one half of Auburn High’s formidable senior guard duo with Buckley this season. In his final year at Auburn High, Carr averaged 14 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals.

Isaiah Knight, Opelika

» Knight was a driving force behind Opelika’s success this season. The junior guard finished the year averaging 15.4 points, 7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Grady Bynum, Opelika

» Bynum was a part of Opelika’s dynamic duo alongside Knight. The senior big man turned in some impressive performances this year as he averaged 14.1 points and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs in his final season.

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

» Hill was a freshman phenom for Central-Phenix City this season. The freshman guard averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for the Red Devils as they finished 14-15 on the year.

Devyn Pearman, Smiths Station

» Pearman did his thing for the Panthers as a junior this year. The three-year starter continued producing at a high-level for Smiths Station as he averaged 10.4 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

Trevon Taylor, Smiths Station

» Smiths Station’s team captain showed out in his final year with the Panthers. The senior guard averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game in his final year and helped Smiths Station finish with a 24-9 record.

Brandon Thomas, Valley

» The sophomore forward helped Valley finish 18-8 on the season with an appearance in the state tournament. The Rams’ big man was a beast down low as he averaged a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Caden Brown, Auburn High

» An early injury hampered Brown’s senior season, but he got it rolling once it began. The senior big man led Auburn High in rebounds and blocks this season as he averaged 4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Honorable mention

Takola Williams, Smiths Station; Ahmari Peabody, Smiths Station; BaKari Dailey, Auburn High; Hayes Sampson, Auburn High; Jalen Weekfall, Auburn High; Cam Dooley, Valley; Jay Harper, Valley; Denali Dooley, Valley; Jamarious Martin, Valley; Ian Crim-Davis, Valley

SMALL SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Markavious Atkinson, Lanett

» Atkinson left it all on the court for the Panthers during his senior season. The versatile senior could play all five positions and ended his time at Lanett averaging 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists as the Panthers made it all the way to the Final Four.

Alanteo Cheeks, Lanett

» In his final season, Cheeks was a superstar from 3-point range and made it look easy from behind the arc. The senior guard averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and was a key part of Lanett’s run to the Final Four.

Bryant Story, Lanett

» Lanett needed someone to step up as a leader and Story did just that this season. The senior guard was a scoring machine from anywhere on the court and finished his career at Lanett averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Ja’seveion Moore, Loachapoka

» Moore was the engine for Loachapoka this season as the junior helped lead the Indians to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2014. The junior forward finished the season averaging 20.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

Khalil Johnson, Notasulga

» Johnson did it all for the Blue Devils this season as he led Notasulga in scoring during his his junior year. The standout guard finished the season averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.

Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy

» Hayley helped lead Chambers Academy to a state runner up finish as the Rebels finished 13-8 on the year. The junior forward averaged a near double-double as he averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds on the season.

SMALL SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Antavious Woody, LaFayette

» Woody was dominant in the post this season for the Bulldogs as he helped them reach the state tournament. The senior forward finished his time at LaFayette averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

JD Williams, LaFayette

» Williams helped the Bulldogs reach the state tournament this season as they finished the year with a 13-10 record. The standout senior guard finished the season averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Marcus Haynes, Reeltown

» The senior guard/forward led Reeltown in both scoring and rebounding this season as the Rebels reached the state tournament. The superstar senior finished the year averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kross Colley, Chambers Academy

» Colley left it all out on the court during his final season with the Rebels. The senior big man ended his time at Chambers Academy averaging a double-double with 10.8 points and 10.1 rebounds as the Rebels finished 13-8.

Eli Westbrook, Springwood

» As a junior, Westbrook led the Wildcats all season long. The talented athlete led Springwood in scoring this season as he averaged 18.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott

» Lee-Scott’s leader in minutes, points and rebounds per game. Horne led the way for Lee-Scott this season as the Warriors finished the season with an 18-7 record. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds this year.

Honorable mention

Jaron Keyton, Glenwood; Eli DeVaughn, Glenwood; Lukas Holman, Glenwood; Alex Cash, Lee-Scott; Dillon Orr, Notasulga; Jamari Payne, Loachapoka; Vinay Singh, LaFayette; Antojuan Woody, Dadeville; Phil Dowdell, Dadeville; Jordan Rambo, Dadeville.