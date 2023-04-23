SUPERLATIVES

Large Schools Player of the Year: Brandon Thomas

Small Schools Player of the Year: Jasaveion Moore

Coach of the Year: Marshon Harper

LARGE SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Kayden Slay, Tallassee

» Senior, 6-4

» Averaging a double-double through 20 games in his final year with the Tigers, Slay put up 12 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Alongside 59 total assists to average three per game, the big forward was also a defensive threat with 53 blocks on the season.

Mekhiron Brock, Opelika

» Senior, 6-3

» With a massive double-double average of 18.3 points and 14.7 rebounds per game, Brock logged 18 double-doubles through 23 games with the Bulldogs in his senior season. He shot a consistent 53% from the field and added 30 steals to that effort.

Brandon Thomas, Valley

» Junior, 6-6

» Valley had a dominant 31-0 season and Thomas was a major part of that success. Averaging a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and his 59 blocks were good for best in 5A, with 52 steals on top of that.

Cam'Ron Dooley, Valley

» Junior, 6-4

» Up to over 1,000 career points at the conclusion of this season, Dooley was one of two Rams to average a double-double this season. He put up 18 points and 10 rebounds per game, including shooting at a 65% clip from the free throw line.

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

» Sophomore, 6-4

» Leading the Red Devils to a 23-9 record in his final year as their leading scorer, Hill logged 1,048 points in 49 games and the team went 16-2 when he was on the court. He was a consistent shooter, going 58% from the field and 80% from the free throw line to average 22.2 points per game.

Ja’Keith Carr

» Senior, 5-9

» Earning All-Area and All-Region Tournament honors for the Tigers, Carr averaged 17 points per game and added 52 steals while helping Auburn High on the way to a 24-5 record. Carr was clutch in big moments, winning multiple games with big shots in the final moments.

LARGE SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Tim Washington, Tallassee

» Senior, 6-1

» Washington ends his career as a three-year letterman for the Tigers, logging 902 career points in that time. A tall guard with the ability to find the basket, Washington averaged 14.4 points per game and has 114 made threes in his career.

Logan Ballew, Beauregard

» Senior, 5-9

» Averaging 14 points per game through 24 games with the Hornets this season, Ballew added 47 rebounds and 33 assists to his shooting. Along the way, he shot 61% from the charity stripe.

Timothy Littleton, Russell County

» Junior, 6-0

» Averaging a double-double for the Warriors, Littleton put up 12.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season. He returns next year looking to build on a 57% shooting percentage from the free throw line through 23 games.

Tabari Allen, Auburn High

» Sophomore, 6-3

» A young player that can develop for two more years with the Tigers, Allen averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Adding 14 blocks and 26 steals, he earned a nod on the All-Area Tournament team while assisting Auburn High to a 24-5 record.

Denali Dooley, Valley

» Senior, 6-3

» One of six seniors for the Rams this year and a big factor in the team’s perfect season, Dooley averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He shot 50% from the field and 59% from the free throw line, including one night where he put up 30 points in three quarters.

Isaiah Knight, Opelika

» Senior, 6-3

» Averaging 17 points per game as a two-year varsity starter for the Bulldogs, Knight’s senior season saw him average 16 points and 5.3 rebounds per game through 23 games. In addition to shooting 64% from the free throw line, he also logged 10 blocks and 39 steals.

LARGE SCHOOLS HONORABLE MENTION

Joshua Battle, Russell County; Quintavious Billingsley, Central-Phenix City; Ian Crim-Davis, Valley; Bryce Dawson, Central-Phenix City; Adam Gonia, Auburn High; Jay Harper, Valley; Gannon Harris Jr., Smiths Station; Deandre Harris, Opelika; Brian Kim, Auburn High; Jamarious Martin, Valley; Griffin McLean, Auburn High; Justin Miles, Smiths Station; Marshon Sellers, Smiths Station; Dash Thomas, Auburn High; Kwamae Tymes Davis, Russell County; Khalil Williams, Russell County.

SMALL SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Lukas Holman, Glenwood School

» Senior, 6-4

» A senior who led the Gators to an AISA state championship this season, Holman averaged 15.8 points per game through the team’s 33 games. He was shooting at a 41% clip from the field and recorded 23 blocks and 51 steals along the way, finishing with 1,000 career points and a place on the All-Tournament team during the playoffs.

Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy

» Senior, 6-1

» Averaging 23 points per game for the Rebels, Hayley was an offensive threat who also pulled down 8.4 rebounds per game. Coming off a 2022 season where he was named to the AISA’s All-Tournament team during the state playoffs, he finished 2023 with 37 steals and shooting 71% from the free throw line.

Jasaveion Moore, Loachapoka

» Senior, 6-2

» The driving force behind the Indians’ run to the Elite 8, Moore averaged 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds through the team’s 30 games. He shot 71% from the charity stripe in 181 shots, adding 31 blocks and 71 steals in a dominant senior season.

Nakia Bynum Jr., Lanett

» Junior, 6-1

» A junior who will return to be a major contributor for the Panthers next year, Bynum averaged a massive 24.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. With 700 career points in just two years of varsity play, Bynum added 57 steals this season and is on pace to reach 1,200 career points in his senior year.

Khalil Johnson, Notasulga

» Senior, 6-1

» Johnson averaged 21.3 points and five rebounds per game in his senior season, including shooting at a rate of 34% from behind the arc. In the Blue Devils’ 28 games, he also shot 41% from the field and finishes with 524 points.

Tamarion Harrington, LaFayette

» Senior, 6-4

» The only player to average a double-double on this list, Harrington logged an average 14.4 and 13.6 points per game as he led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance. Shooting 59% from the field, he added 65 assists and 72 blocks in his final season with the Bulldogs.

SMALL SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Eli Westbrook, Springwood School

» Senior, 6-3

» Finishing with 1,000 career points, Westbrook made a Final Four appearance in 2023 after averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He had 45 assists, 18 blocks and 53 steals and was rock solid on his free throws, shooting 69% from behind the line.

Brandon McCraine, Glenwood School

» Junior, 6-3

» Hitting the game-winning shot in the team’s state title game, McCraine was an athletic force through the Gators’ season. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, adding 21 blocks and 36 steals in addition to shooting 59% from the free throw line.

Mason McCraine, Glenwood School

» Sophomore, 6-6

» Averaging just under a double-double with 9.2 points and 8 rebounds per game, McCraine was essential on the Gators’ run to a 25-8 record. He also added 36 blocks and 15 steals to his 57% shooting from the field. As a sophomore, he finishes with 305 points in 33 games.

Elijah Whitfield, Lanett

» Senior, 5-11

» Logging 950 points in his first two years on varsity, including 402 through the 21 games of his senior year. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game as a guard who had a real impact on both sides of the court.

Jarrious Goodman, Lanett

» Senior, 6-1

» Averaging a firm double-double the entire season, Goodman logged 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Panthers. An aggressive two-sport athlete, Goodman added a total of 84 assists and 30 steals in his final season.

Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott Academy

» Senior, 6-5

» A physical presence that got him named an AISA All Star, Horne averaged 12.4 points and six rebounds per game in the Warriors’ 27-2 season. He shot 57% from the field and 75% from the free throw line, with an impressive enough effort to be named to the Final Four’s All-Tournament team two years in an row.

SMALL SCHOOLS HONORABLE MENTION

Cam Baker, Beulah; Alex Cash, Lee-Scott Academy; Lajalean Fitzpatrick, Beulah; Demarian Foreman, Beulah; Griff Garner, Glenwood School; Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott Academy; Finn Henderson, Reeltown; Dillon Orr, Notasulga; Ga’Kuan Palmer, Loachapoka; Jamari Payne, Loachapoka; Levi Pinder, Glenwood School; Tyler Porterfield, Glenwood School; Blake Smith, Reeltown; Hutch Sprayberry, Lee-Scott Academy; VaDerrian Story, LaFayette; DeAundra Vines, LaFayette; Levi Waldrop, Chambers Academy.