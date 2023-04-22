SUPERLATIVES

Large Schools Player of the Year: Syriah Daniels

Small Schools Player of the Year: Jasmyn Thomas

Coach of the Year: Dusty Perdue

LARGE SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Naomi Whack, Opelika

» Junior, 6-0

» A junior returning next year to be a reliable scorer for the Bulldogs, Whack averaged 8.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. Shooting 53% from the free throw line, she also added 32 blocks, 46 steals and made 38 of her three-point attempts.

Jabria Lindsay, Central-Phenix City

» Freshman, 5-8

» A young player with the potential to break the school’s career scoring record, Lindsay averaged a monster 23 points per game this season, in addition to pulling down six rebounds and dishing four assists per game. She shot 51% from the field and 67% from the free throw line.

Destiny Johnson, Central-Phenix City

» Senior, 6-2

» Coming back from two years of injury and serving as a lynchpin for Central-Phenix City this season, Johnson was just short of a double-double with an average nine points and nine rebounds per game. She also shot 48% from the field and had 47 blocks this year.

Shamiya Oliver, Smiths Station

» A big contributor as an underclassman for Smiths Station, Oliver has big potential in her next two years. She averaged 10.4 points and eight rebounds per game in a tough 7A classification. In addition, she also added 19 blocks and 17 steals.

Bailey Abernathy, Beauregard

» Senior, 5-7

» Finishing the Area Tournament as MVP, Abernathy was essential for the Hornets this season. She shot 49% from the field, averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. She also went 47% from the free throw line and snagged 85 steals.

Syriah Daniels, Auburn High

» Junior, 6-0

» A massive performer for the Tigers and one who isn’t going anywhere after this season, Daniels put up 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in her junior season. She led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance, highlighted by a playoff win over rival Central-Phenix City.

LARGE SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Jatayah Bryant, Smiths Station

» Junior, 5-4

» Another returner for Smiths Station who is already productive and sharing the ball, Bryant was impactful on both ends of the court this season. She averaged six points, three rebounds and three assists per game this season in addition to 57 steals.

Malaya Crowell, Smiths Station

» Sophomore, 5-7

» In the company of two well-rounded teammates on this list, Crowell has a bright future for the Panthers. She averaged seven points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season. On top of that, she also added four blocks and 53 steals to her stat line.

Cherdi Daniels, Opelika

» Senior, 5-7

» Useful as a scorer but also in sharing the ball, Daniels logged 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in her final season with the Bulldogs. She shot 53% from the free throw line, had four blocks and forced 68 steals.

Aniyah Robinson, Valley

» Junior, 5-8

» Robinson was a force on the glass for the Rams this season. She averaged 7.9 points per game but made her impact felt in an average 9.5 rebounds. She also shot 59% from the free throw line, blocked 17 shots and added 49 steals.

Kenda Watson, Valley

» Senior, 5-5

» A senior whose effort was mirrored by teammate Aniyah Robinson, Watson averaged 7.8 points and six rebounds per game in her final season with the Rams. She made 64 shots from the field but made her presence known defensively, with 65 steals to her name.

Brooke Hallman, Auburn High

» Sophomore, 5-8

» A multi-sport athlete who is a major weapon for the Tigers, Hallman averaged 12.4 points and four assists per game as she helped lead the team to an appearance in the 7A region semifinals. After a loss to Central-Phenix City at the beginning of January, the team went on a 10-game winning streak through the end of the season.

LARGE SCHOOLS HONORABLE MENTION

Chantell Barnes, Smiths Station; Tasha Judkins, Smiths Station; Leah Toles, Auburn High; Darcee Wright, Valley.

SMALL SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Madison Davis, Lee-Scott Academy

» Junior, 5-5

» Highlighted on the All-Region Tournament team, Davis averaged 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Through 26 games in her junior season, she shot 56% from the free throw line, made 48 three-point attempts and snagged 91 steals.

Brandy Phillips, Beulah

» Senior, 5-9

» With the highest average scoring of any player on this list, Phillips logged 19.8 points per game, in addition to 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in her senior year. She was named team MVP in addition to earning an All-Area tournament nod for two years.

Tori Patillo, Springwood School

» Freshman, 5-10

» One name on Abbeville Christian’s All-Tournament team this season, Patillo was a force to be reckoned with in her freshman year — averaging 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She shot 59% in her trips to the free throw line and added 59 steals along the way.

Takayla Davis, Glenwood School

» Junior, 6-0

» Named to the AISA state playoffs’ All-Tournament team for two years running, Davis averaged a double-double on 12.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Helping the Gators on the way to a 25-7 record and state championship appearance, she shot 51% from the field and 52% from the free throw line.

Taylah Murph, Loachapoka

» Senior, 5-4

» Murph was a weapon for the Indians this year, averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 assists and 7 rebounds per game. Hitting a game-winning layup to send her team to the Final Four, she shot 64% from the free throw line and made 28 of her three-point attempts this season.

Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka

» Junior, 5-5

» A steady player that Loachapoka will be leaning on next year, Thomas wraps up her junior year averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She helped the team on their way to the program’s first back-to-back Final Four appearances and looks to do the same in 2024.

SMALL SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood School

» Junior, 5-10

» Selected to the All-Tournament team for the state playoffs, Griggs helped the Warriors on the way to a 25-7 record and trip to the AISA’s Final Four. Griggs averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game through all 32 of her team’s games, adding 79 steals along the way.

Mary Kathryn Harris, Lee-Scott Academy

» Junior, 5-9

» Another junior who can return to help Lee-Scott after it lost just one senior, Harris’ eight points and seven rebounds per game can be a stepping stone for the future. On the Warriors’ run into the playoffs, she helped the team along with 12 blocks and 38 steals.

Kakeyona Jones, Notasulga

» Junior, 5-2

» Leading her team in scoring and steals this season, Jones averaged 12 points, 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game through 23 games. She made 33 three-point attempts throughout the season and added 30 steals on the defensive end.

A’lyonna Kimble, Reeltown

» Senior, 6-2

» Her team’s leader in rebounds, points and blocks, Kimble’s senior year saw her average 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. She shot 51% from the free throw line but was especially dangerous on the defensive end, adding 50 blocks and 29 steals.

Nakeriona Heard, Lanett

» Freshman, 5-9

» Named MVP of the Northeast Regional during the playoffs, Heard averaged 11.2 points, 2.9 points and three assists per game while leading Lanett to a 25-2 record. She shot 55% from the field and 51% from the free throw line, adding 102 steals along the way.

Savanna Clements, Beulah

» Senior, 5-6

» Named to the All-Area tournament for two years running, Clements averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds through 22 games in her senior season. She shot 62% from the field and 69% from the free throw line, including 29 made threes.

SMALL SCHOOLS HONORABLE MENTION

Tyane Anthony, Chambers Academy; Ardajah Brown, Notasulga; Myana Chenier, Loachapoka; Toniya Collier, LaFayette; Clara Crisco, Glenwood School; Ashley Flurry, Reeltown; Olivia Gaughtrey, Chambers Academy; Makenzie Gilland, Chambers Academy; Emma Head, Glenwood School; Ellie Keesee, Lee-Scott Academy; A’Ronique Kyles, LaFayette; Laila Lancaster, Lanett; Lizzie McManus, Chambers Academy; Halle Palmore, Glenwood School; Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood School; Delayana Tapley, Reeltown; Bobbi Taylor Breazeale, Glenwood School; Makiah White, Lanett.