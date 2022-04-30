ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM: See the honorees on the 2021-2022 Opelika-Auburn News

SUPERLATIVES

Player of the Year: Breanna Glaze, Lanett

Coach of the Year: Courtney Pritchett, Auburn High

LARGE SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Syriah Daniels, Auburn High

» Daniels continued to impress with another stellar season at Auburn High. The sophomore guard dazzled with her impressive play as she finished the season averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists for an Auburn High team that finished 20-7.

Carleigh Andrews, Auburn High

» In her lone season at Auburn High, Andrews shined for the Tigers. The senior guard was a scoring machine as she finished the season averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists as she helped Auburn High back to the Final Four.

Jayla McKissic, Central-Phenix City

» McKissic left it all on the court in her final season with Central-Phenix City. The senior shined throughout the year and finished her senior campaign by averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists as the Red Devils reached the Elite 8.

Haley Sanders, Opelika

» Sanders shined in her final season with the Bulldogs. The senior guard/forward was one of Opelika’s standouts this season as she averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

Ashanti Thomas, Opelika

» Thomas combined to form a talented senior duo alongside Sanders for Opelika this year. The senior guard/forward finished her career at Opelika averaging 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs this year.

Anijah Patrick, Valley

» Patrick’s season was cut short by a late-season injury but the senior forward was dominant in her last year with the Rams. Patrick stuffed the stat sheet and averaged a near double-double of 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

LARGE SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Kelsi Andrews, Auburn High

» In her first season at Auburn High and as an eighth-grader, Andrews didn’t shy away from the challenge this year. Auburn High’s young standout center ended her first year with the Tigers averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Erica Mathews, Opelika

» Opelika’s sophomore guard rose to the occasion this season and answered the call. The sophomore guard did it all for the Bulldogs this season as she averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Latasha Judkins, Smiths Station

» Judkins stood out and shined for a youthful Smiths Station team this season. The standout sophomore forward/center averaged 6.9 points and 6 rebounds for the Panthers this season.

Kenda Watson, Valley

» Watson stepped up and did it all for Valley this season. The sophomore guard filled up the stat sheet this year as she averaged 9.4 points, 8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.6 steals for the Rams this season.

Janiya Upshaw, Central-Phenix City

» Upshaw was one-half of Central-Phenix City’s talented senior guard tandem alongside McKissic. The Red Devil guard ended her time at Central averaging 8.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 rebounds for the Elite 8 squad.

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City

» As an eighth-grader this season, Lindsey answered the call and didn't back down from the challenge. The talented guard was a scoring machine and led the team in scoring as she averaged 18 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

LARGE SCHOOLS HONORABLE MENTION

Khamyri Jordan, Smiths Station; Brianna Harris, Auburn High; Sydney Garner, Auburn High; Darcee Wright, Valley

SMALL SCHOOLS FIRST TEAM

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood

» Burts ended her time at Glenwood with a bang. The senior followed up last year’s state championship win with another as the Gators won the AISA Class AAA state title once again. In her final season, the superstar guard averaged 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Emma Frances Zellner, Lee-Scott

» In her final season, Zellner was one of Lee-Scott’s most important leaders on this year’s squad. The senior center averaged a double-double of 14.8 points and 10.7 rebounds as she helped guide the Warriors to an 18-5 season.

A’Myah Burks, Loachapoka

» After not playing as a junior, Burks returned for her senior season and showed out for Loachapoka. The senior post player was a key factor in the Indians’ Final Four run and averaged a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Breanna Glaze, Lanett

» As the lone senior for Lanett, Glaze stepped up and answered the call. The all-everything guard finished her career at Lanett with 2,426 points and helped lead the Panthers back to the Final Four this year. Glaze averaged 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior.

Taylah Murph, Loachapoka

» Loachapoka’s junior point guard took her game to another level this season as she helped guide the Indians to the Final Four. The standout point guard finished the season averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Yonna Kimble, Reeltown

» Kimble did it all for Reeltown as she lead the team in points, blocks and was second in rebounding. The dominant junior forward finished the season averaging a near double-double with 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1 steal.

SMALL SCHOOLS SECOND TEAM

Makiah White, Lanett

» White was a freshman phenom for the Panthers this season. The freshman forward averaged a double-double for Lanett as she finished the year averaging 12.5 points and 13 rebounds, while also averaging 5 assists.

Laila Lancaster, Lanett

» Another standout on Lanett’s young team was Lancaster. The talented sophomore center averaged a double-double this year as she finished the season averaging 10 points, 12.7 rebounds and dished out an average of 3 assists.

Claire Allen, Chambers Academy

» Allen was a key part of the Rebels’ run to the Elite 8 this season. The senior guard was a 3-year starter and ended her time at Chambers Academy averaging 8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists as the Rebels finished 14-9.

Nhylee Banks, Dadeville

» Dadeville’s talented senior guard left it all out on the court this season for the Tigers. Banks filled up the stat sheet in her last year at Dadeville averaging 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 block and 1 assist.

Brandy Phillips, Beulah

» Phillips was a standout for the Bobcats this season as she helped Beulah stay competitive and finish the year with a 12-10 record. The junior guard was a talented scorer this season as she ended the year averaging 12.6 points.

Makayla Langston, Reeltown

» Reeltown’s senior forward combined to make a talented frontcourt with Kimble this season. Langston stood out in her senior year as she stuffed the stat sheet by averaging a double-double of 10.2 points and 13.8 rebounds.

SMALL SCHOOLS HONORABLE MENTION

Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka; Ermya Moon, Notasulga; Zaria Hood, Notasulga; Akijah Woody, LaFayette; Nakerronia Heard, Lanett; Savanna Clements, Beulah; Katie Morris, Beulah; D’Aja Caldwell, Dadeville; Janiya Wyckoff, Dadeville; Layla Grace, Dadeville; Ka’Niyah Wilkerson, Dadeville; Dasia Keith, Reeltown; Ashley Flurry, Reeltown; Demetria Brown, Reeltown; Sterling Tucker, Lee-Scott; Tori Patillo, Springwood; Lexi Smith, Chambers Academy; Bailey Allen, Chambers Academy; Mattie Reese, Chambers Academy; Makenzie Gilliland, Chambers Academy; Takayla Davis, Glenwood; Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood.