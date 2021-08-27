‘An ugly win beats a pretty loss’: Notasulga survives Winterboro

Despite turning the ball over five times, Notasulga made plays when it mattered and held Winterboro scoreless for a 12-0 win on Friday.
“An ugly win beats a pretty loss any day,” said Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones.
Points were hard to come by in Friday’s contest but the Blue Devils’ running backs led the way for the offense. Notasulga running back Jerel Crayton finished with 19 carries for 144 yards and fellow back Tyrese McCullough rushed in for a score.
“Man, they’re good guys in the backfield, they’re good to have,” Jones said. “With the offensive line that we have we should be able to move the ball when we want to.”
With 2:36 left in the first quarter, McCullough rushed in for a 6-yard score to give Notasulga a 6-0 lead.
The ensuing two-point conversion failed, but the Blue Devils still led 6-0 heading into halftime.
While the rushing attack did most of the work for Notasulga on offense, quarterback Elijah Rogers added a score through the air. Rogers’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Pollard with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter made it a 12-0 game.
Winterboro mounted one last final drive in the waning minutes of the game, but the Notasulga defense stepped up again and made the stop. McCullough picked off Winterboro with 35 seconds left to seal the victory for the Blue Devils.
“I’m glad that the defense is ahead right now,” Jones said. “We had a great showing last week. We gave up a touchdown on a kickoff, tonight we had a shutout and that’s something we love to have as a defense.
“So, we just got to continue to get better as a team. Our young guys got to get better each day with reps, learning what we need them to do, and we’ll get ready for game three next week.”
Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0
N – 6 0 0 6 – 12
W – 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
NOT – Tyrese McCullough 6 yard touchdown run (conversion failed) 2:30
Fourth quarter
NOT – Dorian Pollard 12 pass from Elijah Rogers (extra point failed) 2:45