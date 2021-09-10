‘Another opportunity for us to learn’: Holtville stops Beauregard

Despite a furious rally for the Hornets in the second quarter, visiting Holtville shut out Beauregard in the second half on the way to a 21-14 win for the visitors on Friday night in Beauregard.
“When you play a close ball game, it all comes down to three or four plays in the game and that’s kind of the way it ended tonight,” said Beauregard head coach Justin Jones.
Beauregard scored 14 points in that second quarter but couldn’t muster a score in any other frame.
Holtville turned defense into offense with 19 seconds left in the first quarter as defensive end Cooper Mann’s 44-yard pick-six gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Beauregard quarterback Trent Moulton threw two touchdowns passes to get Beauregard going. The first came with 10:31 until halftime. Moulton’s 22-yard touchdown was caught by wide receiver Javonn Holman and the extra point tied things up.
The tie did not last for long as Holtville wide receiver Weston Tubbs broke free on the ensuing kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-7 after the extra point.
Moulton did it again with 4:13 left in the second quarter as he tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to fullback Ethan Parmer. The extra point tied things up at 14-all heading into halftime.
Tubbs scored again in the third to give the lead back to the Bulldogs and the eventual game-winning touchdown. His 10-yard rushing touchdown with 5:35 left in the third put Holtville up 21-14.
With 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, Beauregard‘s offense was around midfield, but the pass attempt on 4th-and-3 fell short, and Holtville took the field for victory formation.
“For us, it’s about executing when we have to in close ballgames,” Jones said. “We have a very young team that’s learning and growing and this is just another opportunity for us to learn to how to execute in times when we got to make those plays. We’ll grow from and build toward next week.”
Beauregard 14, Holtville 21
BEA – 0 14 0 0 — 14
HOL – 7 7 7 0 — 21
First quarter
HOL - Cooper Mann 44 interception return (kick good), 0:19
Second quarter
BEA – Javonn Holman 22 pass from Trent Moulton (kick good), 10:31
HOL - Weston Tubbs 75 kickoff return (kick good), 10:19