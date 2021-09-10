‘Another opportunity for us to learn’: Holtville stops Beauregard

Despite a furious rally for the Hornets in the second quarter, visiting Holtville shut out Beauregard in the second half on the way to a 21-14 win for the visitors on Friday night in Beauregard.

“When you play a close ball game, it all comes down to three or four plays in the game and that’s kind of the way it ended tonight,” said Beauregard head coach Justin Jones.

Beauregard scored 14 points in that second quarter but couldn’t muster a score in any other frame.

Holtville turned defense into offense with 19 seconds left in the first quarter as defensive end Cooper Mann’s 44-yard pick-six gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Beauregard quarterback Trent Moulton threw two touchdowns passes to get Beauregard going. The first came with 10:31 until halftime. Moulton’s 22-yard touchdown was caught by wide receiver Javonn Holman and the extra point tied things up.

The tie did not last for long as Holtville wide receiver Weston Tubbs broke free on the ensuing kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-7 after the extra point.