Area athletes finally enter National Signing Day after ‘hectic’ COVID-affected recruiting cycle

“I was really concerned,” he also said, “but I just told my kids, as the year went on, ‘Hey, it’s going to be extremely tough but we’re going to trust and believe God and we’re going to continue to do things that we have done in the past to try to get you guys recruiting. At the end of the day it could happen or it may not happen but that doesn’t mean you can’t play at that level. It just means that we’re all dealing with tough times right now.’”

Even through these tough times, Story expects to have five of his seniors sign on to play at the next level — and handfuls more are signing out of Auburn High, Opelika, Central-Phenix City and more schools throughout the area.

“This recruiting period has been really different from the past experiences, with COVID and the transfer portal. There’s just been a lot of stuff going on,” said Lanett corner Kadarius Zackery, who is signing with West Georgia. “But I’m glad I could find a home at West Georgia.”

For every area athlete signing this week — and the ones that signed early in December — this year’s signing day means something different after a year that’s been so different.

Wednesday, the long road finally leads them to their next journey.

