Area athletes finally enter National Signing Day after ‘hectic’ COVID-affected recruiting cycle

A year unlike any other in 2020 has led to a National Signing Day unlike any other in 2021.
Affected by travel restrictions due to COVID-19, by blanket waivers offered to loaded rosters at the next level, and by seasons mired by uncertainty, athletes of the class of 2021 will finally put pen to paper Wednesday to complete their long journeys to their college destinations.
The recruiting process was trickier than ever this year, with in-person interaction limited during the pandemic, but through some creative use of technology, and through working as hard as ever, many area stars will be inking scholarships on Wednesday when the NCAA’s regular signing period opens for football.
“COVID impacted everything,” former Opelika running back Eric Watts put it simply.
Yes, camps were canceled in the summer, opportunities to impress in-person were canned, campus visits were made impossible, and, even when kickoff finally came in the fall, schedules were affected by postponements and cancelations all season.
Additionally, both the NCAA and NJCAA have offered eligibility waivers to all their athletes for 2020-21, giving them the chance to come back without pandemic-altered seasons counting. That’s good news for college athletes, but for rising athletes in high school, it means coaches at the next level are dealing with packed rosters and often have less spots open than usual for new recruits.
“A lot of kids have still got a whole extra year back from COVID for every sport, so it really was hard,” Watts said. “Recruiting was hard this year.”
Despite it all, Watts is committed to sign with Itawamba Community College and continue his career at the next level — one of several area athletes inking with colleges this week and being featured as part of the Opelika-Auburn News’ Football Signing Day Spotlight presented by the Hughston Clinic.
“It’s been real hectic with COVID,” Beauregard linebacker Trent Jones said. Jones is committed to Ellsworth Community College. “A bunch of athletes are staying in school next year, who are supposed to be graduating, so schools don’t have a lot of college scholarships to give out.
“So, I’m thankful and blessed that I was one of the people to actually get a scholarship somewhere and continue my academic career and football.”
Lanett head coach Clifford Story said he his coaches sent out more emails and more film than ever this year, trying to find a college match for his seniors.
“Normally they’ll come out to schools and put their eyes on the kids and size them up, and you’ll be able to talk to them face-to-face,” Story said. “It just made it extremely hard. Everything was emails and phone calls and text messages and things like that.
“I was really concerned,” he also said, “but I just told my kids, as the year went on, ‘Hey, it’s going to be extremely tough but we’re going to trust and believe God and we’re going to continue to do things that we have done in the past to try to get you guys recruiting. At the end of the day it could happen or it may not happen but that doesn’t mean you can’t play at that level. It just means that we’re all dealing with tough times right now.’”
Even through these tough times, Story expects to have five of his seniors sign on to play at the next level — and handfuls more are signing out of Auburn High, Opelika, Central-Phenix City and more schools throughout the area.
“This recruiting period has been really different from the past experiences, with COVID and the transfer portal. There’s just been a lot of stuff going on,” said Lanett corner Kadarius Zackery, who is signing with West Georgia. “But I’m glad I could find a home at West Georgia.”
For every area athlete signing this week — and the ones that signed early in December — this year’s signing day means something different after a year that’s been so different.
Wednesday, the long road finally leads them to their next journey.