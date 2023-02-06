Postseason basketball has tipped off for boys and girls basketball teams in the local region with eyes on the prize.

The AHSAA’s area tournaments opened Monday and continue Tuesday. In the AISA, the Lee-Scott girls team won in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Monday, with the boys set to play their quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Auburn High boys are hosting their area tournament in Class 7A, as are the Loachapoka boys and girls in Class 1A.

For the boys in Area 4-7A, top-seeded Auburn High hosts fourth-seeded Smiths Station at 7 p.m. Thursday. Opelika is the third seed and plays second-seeded Central-Phenix City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Auburn High. As with every area tournament in every AHSAA classification, the two teams that make the area championship game advance in the postseason.

The girls tournament in Area 4-7A is hosted by Central-Phenix City. The top-seeded Lady Red Devils play fourth-seeded Smiths Station at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after second-seeded Auburn High plays third-seeded Opelika at 5:30 p.m.

In Area 7-5A, Beauregard’s teams both play in three-team tournaments hosted by a top-seeded Valley team. The Beauregard boys are the third seed in the area, playing second-seeded Tallassee at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Valley. Valley awaits the winners in the championship round.

In Area 7-1A, the Loachapoka boys host fourth-seeded Billingsley in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, after Billingsley topped fifth-seeded Verbena 48-41 on Monday.

On the girls’ side, it was a fourth-seeded Notasulga team that advanced to play top-seeded Loachapoka in the area semifinals, set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in Loachapoka.

The Lee-Scott girls in the AISA defeated Monroe 57-44 on Monday night to advance to the state semifinals Wednesday in Montgomery.

The Lee-Scott boys host Monroe at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with a trip to Montgomery and the state semifinals on the line.