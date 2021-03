Area players fill 2021 ASWA All-State basketball teams

Several local basketball players and teams stood out throughout the 2020-21 season as they fought for a chance to win it all. As a result, several area players have been recognized among the best players in the state of Alabama.

Twenty local players have been selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State basketball teams. Six players — Auburn High’s Olivia Porter, Lanett’s Kintavious Dozier, Glenwood’s Mya Brooks, Jasmyn Burts and Jay Sinclair and Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen — made first team in their respective classification, four made second team, three made third team and seven were selected to honorable mention.

The efforts of several of the honored players led to productive postseasons around the area. The Glenwood girls won the AISA Class AAA state championship; the Lanett boys played for the AHSAA Class 2A state title; the Auburn boys and girls, the Lanett girls and the Notasulga boys all played in the semifinals of their respective classification.

Below are the ASWA All-State basketball teams in their entirety.

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, So., G, 5-5

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., G, 6-1