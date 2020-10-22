Area teams still fighting for playoff spots with pivotal week coming

With the calendar closing in on November, the high school football playoff picture is becoming clearer and clearer. Still, there’s a lot that can change for multiple local schools, and a great deal will be decided on Friday.

Several area teams are still in the mix when it comes to making the state playoffs in their respective classifications. In all, eight local teams have officially punched their tickets to the postseason, a group that includes region winners Auburn High, Opelika and Lanett. That list of region champions could also include Chambers Academy and Glenwood, which each have games Friday that could put them over the top in their respective leagues.

While they did not win a region title, Central-Phenix City, Notasulga and Springwood have also locked in a spot in their respective classifications' postseason.

Six other area teams could potentially join those eight squads in the playoffs, but breaks will have to fall their way on Friday. This list includes Tallassee, Dadeville, Reeltown, LaFayette, Loachapoka, and Lee-Scott.

Among the teams still waiting to find out their fates, only four of them will be in action Friday. These important matchups are Tallassee traveling to Central-Clay County, Dadeville hosting Beulah, Reeltown traveling to Pike County and LaFayette hosting Vincent.