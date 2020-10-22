Area teams still fighting for playoff spots with pivotal week coming

With the calendar closing in on November, the high school football playoff picture is becoming clearer and clearer. Still, there’s a lot that can change for multiple local schools, and a great deal will be decided on Friday.
Several area teams are still in the mix when it comes to making the state playoffs in their respective classifications. In all, eight local teams have officially punched their tickets to the postseason, a group that includes region winners Auburn High, Opelika and Lanett. That list of region champions could also include Chambers Academy and Glenwood, which each have games Friday that could put them over the top in their respective leagues.
While they did not win a region title, Central-Phenix City, Notasulga and Springwood have also locked in a spot in their respective classifications' postseason.
Six other area teams could potentially join those eight squads in the playoffs, but breaks will have to fall their way on Friday. This list includes Tallassee, Dadeville, Reeltown, LaFayette, Loachapoka, and Lee-Scott.
Among the teams still waiting to find out their fates, only four of them will be in action Friday. These important matchups are Tallassee traveling to Central-Clay County, Dadeville hosting Beulah, Reeltown traveling to Pike County and LaFayette hosting Vincent.
Here’s a look at where all 18 of our area teams stand in their regions as well as the remaining games for every region member.
Class 7A, Region 2
Auburn High (9-0, 5-0) at Enterprise
Central-Phenix City (6-3, 5-1) — region schedule completed
Prattville (5-3, 3-2) vs. Jeff Davis
Enterprise (6-2, 3-2) vs. Auburn High
Smiths Station (3-5, 1-4) at Dothan
Dothan (1-6, 1-4) vs. Smiths Station
Jeff Davis (0-7, 0-4) at Prattville
Auburn High and Central have already clinched the region’s top two seeds and home games to start the playoffs. Prattville beat Enterprise head-to-head, meaning Enterprise would need a win and a Prattville loss to Jeff Davis on Friday to take the third seed. Smiths Station, Dothan and Jeff Davis have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Class 6A, Region 2
Opelika (6-2, 6-0) vs. Park Crossing
Eufaula (7-2, 4-2) at Sidney Lanier
Carver-Montgomery (5-3, 4-2) at Russell County
Lee-Montgomery (5-3, 4-2) vs. Valley
Park Crossing (4-4, 3-3) at Opelika
Valley (4-4, 2-4) at Lee-Montgomery
Sidney Lanier (3-5, 1-5) vs. Eufaula
Russell County (0-8, 0-6) vs. Carver-Montgomery
Opelika has clinched the region title for the second straight season. Eufaula, Carver and Lee have all clinched the remaining playoff spots; their seeding will be determined by their play Friday. Park Crossing, Valley, Sidney Lanier and Russell County have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Class 5A, Region 4
Central-Clay County (7-1, 5-0) vs. Tallassee
Sylacauga (7-1, 4-1) at Holtville
Holtville (6-2, 3-2) vs. Sylacauga
Talladega (2-6, 2-3) vs. Elmore County
Tallassee (2-6, 2-3) at Central-Clay County
Beauregard (4-5, 2-4) — region schedule completed
Elmore County (1-7, 0-5) at Talladega
Central has clinched the region, and Friday’s game between Sylacauga and Holtville will determine the second and third seed. Tallassee needs to beat Central and have Talladega lose to Elmore County to take the fourth seed. Beauregard and Elmore County have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Class 3A, Region 4
Montgomery Catholic (7-2, 6-0) at Goshen
Trinity (6-2, 5-1) at Childersburg
Pike County (4-4, 4-2) vs. Reeltown
Dadeville (5-3, 3-3) vs. Beulah
Reeltown (4-4, 3-3) at Pike County
Childersburg (2-6, 2-4) vs. Trinity
Beulah (1-7, 1-5) at Dadeville
Goshen (0-8, 0-6) vs. Montgomery Catholic
Montgomery Catholic and Trinity have clinched the region’s top two seeds. Pike County, Dadeville and Reeltown are fighting for the final two seeds.
A Dadeville victory or a Reeltown loss clinches Dadeville’s first playoff berth since 2015. Reeltown must win for a chance to make the playoff. A Reeltown win and a Dadeville loss gives Reeltown the third seed and Pike County the fourth seed. A Reeltown win and a Dadeville win creates a three-way tie with Pike County.
Childersburg, Beulah and Goshen have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Class 2A, Region 4
Lanett (7-2, 6-0) vs. Horseshoe Bend
Randolph County (7-1, 5-1) at B.B. Comer
B.B. Comer (7-1, 5-1) vs. Randolph County
LaFayette (3-4, 3-3) vs. Vincent
Ranburne (3-6, 2-4) at Fayetteville
Vincent (2-6, 2-4) at LaFayette
Fayetteville (2-6, 1-5) vs. Ranburne
Horseshoe Bend (1-7, 0-6) at Lanett
Lanett has clinched its fourth straight region title. Friday’s game between Randolph County and B.B. Comer will determine the second and third seed. The final seed will go to either LaFayette, Ranburne or Vincent.
A LaFayette victory over Vincent gives LaFayette the third seed. A LaFayette loss and a Ranburne loss gives Vincent the fourth seed. A LaFayette loss and a Ranburne victory creates a three-way tie with Vincent.
Fayetteville and Horseshoe Bend have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Class 1A, Region 4
Maplesville (7-1, 5-0) vs. Autaugaville
Notasulga (6-1, 4-1) at Verbena
Autaugaville (6-2, 3-2) at Maplesville
Loachapoka (5-4, 3-3) — region schedule completed
Billingsley (5-3, 3-3) — region schedule completed
Verbena (3-5, 1-4) vs. Notasulga
Barbour County (0-6, 0-6) — region schedule completed
Maplesville and Notasulga have clinched the region’s first and second seeds. Autaugaville, Loachapoka and Billingsley are battling for the final two seeds.
If Autaugaville beats Maplesville, Loachapoka gets the fourth seed and makes the playoffs for the first time since 2016. If Autaugaville loses, it creates a three-way tie with Autaugaville, Loachapoka and Billingsley that would be determined on tiebreakers next week that depend on the three teams’ non-region and overall records.
Verbena and Barbour County have been eliminated from playoff contention.
AISA, Class AAA, Region 1
Glenwood (7-0, 3-0) at Pike
Pike (6-1, 3-0) vs. Glenwood
Hooper (5-3, 1-2) at Valiant Cross
Lee-Scott (2-6, 1-3) — region schedule completed
Valiant Cross (1-7, 0-3) vs. Hooper
Glenwood’s road game against Pike will determine the region’s top two seeds. A Hooper victory gives Hooper the third seed and Lee-Scott the fourth seed. A Hooper loss creates a three-way tie with Hooper, Lee-Scott and Valiant Cross.
AISA, Class AA, Region 1
Edgewood Academy (6-2, 3-1) — region schedule completed
Chambers Academy (7-1, 2-1) vs. Banks
Macon-East Academy (6-3, 2-1) vs. Springwood
Springwood (3-5, 1-2) at Macon-East
Banks (1-7, 0-3) at Chambers
Edgewood wins the region with a Macon-East loss to Springwood. A Chambers Academy victory and a Macon-East victory creates a three-way tie for first with Edgewood. If Springwood beats Macon-East, Springwood would grab the third seed and drop Macon-East to fourth. Banks has been eliminated from playoff contention.
