Area teams still fighting for playoff spots with pivotal week coming
featured
Prep Football

Lanett @ Lafayette 9.18.20

LaFayette's Tamariunte Moore (4) lunges forward for extra yardage during the team's game against Lanett on Sept. 18 in LaFayette.

 Adam Sparks / For the Opelika-Auburn News

With the calendar closing in on November, the high school football playoff picture is becoming clearer and clearer. Still, there’s a lot that can change for multiple local schools, and a great deal will be decided on Friday.

Several area teams are still in the mix when it comes to making the state playoffs in their respective classifications. In all, eight local teams have officially punched their tickets to the postseason, a group that includes region winners Auburn High, Opelika and Lanett. That list of region champions could also include Chambers Academy and Glenwood, which each have games Friday that could put them over the top in their respective leagues.

While they did not win a region title, Central-Phenix City, Notasulga and Springwood have also locked in a spot in their respective classifications' postseason.

Six other area teams could potentially join those eight squads in the playoffs, but breaks will have to fall their way on Friday. This list includes Tallassee, Dadeville, Reeltown, LaFayette, Loachapoka, and Lee-Scott.

Among the teams still waiting to find out their fates, only four of them will be in action Friday. These important matchups are Tallassee traveling to Central-Clay County, Dadeville hosting Beulah, Reeltown traveling to Pike County and LaFayette hosting Vincent. 

Here’s a look at where all 18 of our area teams stand in their regions as well as the remaining games for every region member.

Class 7A, Region 2

Auburn High (9-0, 5-0) at Enterprise

Central-Phenix City (6-3, 5-1) — region schedule completed

Prattville (5-3, 3-2) vs. Jeff Davis

Enterprise (6-2, 3-2) vs. Auburn High

Smiths Station (3-5, 1-4) at Dothan

Dothan (1-6, 1-4) vs. Smiths Station

Jeff Davis (0-7, 0-4) at Prattville

Auburn High and Central have already clinched the region’s top two seeds and home games to start the playoffs. Prattville beat Enterprise head-to-head, meaning Enterprise would need a win and a Prattville loss to Jeff Davis on Friday to take the third seed. Smiths Station, Dothan and Jeff Davis have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Class 6A, Region 2

Opelika (6-2, 6-0) vs. Park Crossing

Eufaula (7-2, 4-2) at Sidney Lanier

Carver-Montgomery (5-3, 4-2) at Russell County

Lee-Montgomery (5-3, 4-2) vs. Valley

Park Crossing (4-4, 3-3) at Opelika

Valley (4-4, 2-4) at Lee-Montgomery

Sidney Lanier (3-5, 1-5) vs. Eufaula

Russell County (0-8, 0-6) vs. Carver-Montgomery

Opelika has clinched the region title for the second straight season. Eufaula, Carver and Lee have all clinched the remaining playoff spots; their seeding will be determined by their play Friday. Park Crossing, Valley, Sidney Lanier and Russell County have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Class 5A, Region 4

Central-Clay County (7-1, 5-0) vs. Tallassee

Sylacauga (7-1, 4-1) at Holtville

Holtville (6-2, 3-2) vs. Sylacauga

Talladega (2-6, 2-3) vs. Elmore County

Tallassee (2-6, 2-3) at Central-Clay County

Beauregard (4-5, 2-4) — region schedule completed

Elmore County (1-7, 0-5) at Talladega

Central has clinched the region, and Friday’s game between Sylacauga and Holtville will determine the second and third seed. Tallassee needs to beat Central and have Talladega lose to Elmore County to take the fourth seed. Beauregard and Elmore County have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Class 3A, Region 4

Montgomery Catholic (7-2, 6-0) at Goshen

Trinity (6-2, 5-1) at Childersburg

Pike County (4-4, 4-2) vs. Reeltown

Dadeville (5-3, 3-3) vs. Beulah

Reeltown (4-4, 3-3) at Pike County

Childersburg (2-6, 2-4) vs. Trinity

Beulah (1-7, 1-5) at Dadeville

Goshen (0-8, 0-6) vs. Montgomery Catholic

Montgomery Catholic and Trinity have clinched the region’s top two seeds. Pike County, Dadeville and Reeltown are fighting for the final two seeds.

A Dadeville victory or a Reeltown loss clinches Dadeville’s first playoff berth since 2015. Reeltown must win for a chance to make the playoff. A Reeltown win and a Dadeville loss gives Reeltown the third seed and Pike County the fourth seed. A Reeltown win and a Dadeville win creates a three-way tie with Pike County.

Childersburg, Beulah and Goshen have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Class 2A, Region 4

Lanett (7-2, 6-0) vs. Horseshoe Bend

Randolph County (7-1, 5-1) at B.B. Comer

B.B. Comer (7-1, 5-1) vs. Randolph County

LaFayette (3-4, 3-3) vs. Vincent

Ranburne (3-6, 2-4) at Fayetteville

Vincent (2-6, 2-4) at LaFayette

Fayetteville (2-6, 1-5) vs. Ranburne

Horseshoe Bend (1-7, 0-6) at Lanett

Lanett has clinched its fourth straight region title. Friday’s game between Randolph County and B.B. Comer will determine the second and third seed. The final seed will go to either LaFayette, Ranburne or Vincent.

A LaFayette victory over Vincent gives LaFayette the third seed. A LaFayette loss and a Ranburne loss gives Vincent the fourth seed. A LaFayette loss and a Ranburne victory creates a three-way tie with Vincent.

Fayetteville and Horseshoe Bend have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Class 1A, Region 4

Maplesville (7-1, 5-0) vs. Autaugaville

Notasulga (6-1, 4-1) at Verbena

Autaugaville (6-2, 3-2) at Maplesville

Loachapoka (5-4, 3-3) — region schedule completed

Billingsley (5-3, 3-3) — region schedule completed

Verbena (3-5, 1-4) vs. Notasulga

Barbour County (0-6, 0-6) — region schedule completed

Maplesville and Notasulga have clinched the region’s first and second seeds. Autaugaville, Loachapoka and Billingsley are battling for the final two seeds.

If Autaugaville beats Maplesville, Loachapoka gets the fourth seed and makes the playoffs for the first time since 2016. If Autaugaville loses, it creates a three-way tie with Autaugaville, Loachapoka and Billingsley that would be determined on tiebreakers next week that depend on the three teams’ non-region and overall records.

Verbena and Barbour County have been eliminated from playoff contention.

AISA, Class AAA, Region 1

Glenwood (7-0, 3-0) at Pike

Pike (6-1, 3-0) vs. Glenwood

Hooper (5-3, 1-2) at Valiant Cross

Lee-Scott (2-6, 1-3) — region schedule completed

Valiant Cross (1-7, 0-3) vs. Hooper

Glenwood’s road game against Pike will determine the region’s top two seeds. A Hooper victory gives Hooper the third seed and Lee-Scott the fourth seed. A Hooper loss creates a three-way tie with Hooper, Lee-Scott and Valiant Cross.

AISA, Class AA, Region 1

Edgewood Academy (6-2, 3-1) — region schedule completed

Chambers Academy (7-1, 2-1) vs. Banks

Macon-East Academy (6-3, 2-1) vs. Springwood

Springwood (3-5, 1-2) at Macon-East

Banks (1-7, 0-3) at Chambers

Edgewood wins the region with a Macon-East loss to Springwood. A Chambers Academy victory and a Macon-East victory creates a three-way tie for first with Edgewood. If Springwood beats Macon-East, Springwood would grab the third seed and drop Macon-East to fourth. Banks has been eliminated from playoff contention.

