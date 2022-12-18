ASWA All-State: Lee-Scott has seven players named, Buster Daniel named Coach of the Year

Lee-Scott’s dream season is sealed in hardware.

After winning the AISA’s Class AAA state championship with an undefeated record, the Lee-Scott football team cleaned up recognition on the AISA all-state team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Seven Lee-Scott players earned all-state honors as part of either the first team or second team. In addition, head coach Buster Daniel was named the AISA’s coach of the year as part of the all-state team.

Lee-Scott’s first-team selections are: Running back George Meyers, linebacker Dalan Bush, defensive back Pete Lanier, athlete Andrew Hahn and athlete Jake White.

Meyers, a senior, Meyers rushed for 950 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Defensively, Bush tolled up 64 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception through all 12 games. Lanier finished with six interceptions.

Hahn, in his junior campaign, rushed for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns in 67 carries. He also caught two touchdowns and added 154 yards in the air. His classmate White had 693 receiving yards for seven touchdowns in addition to 204 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Lee-Scott’s second-team selections were placekicker Matthew Rolander and defensive back Quinn Denson.

In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.

The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.

The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.

PHOTOS: Lee-Scott wins state championship game over Glenwood