PREP FOOTBALL

ASWA All-State: Lee-Scott has seven players named, Buster Daniel named Coach of the Year

  • 0
Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship

Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) carries in the second half. Lee-Scott vs Glenwood, AISA AAA Championship Game, on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Lanier scored twice in the second quarter of Lee-Scott’s season-finale win over Edgewood, on both sides of the ball. He caught a five-yard touchdown pass then less than a minute later ran in a 20-yard pick-six.

Lee-Scott’s dream season is sealed in hardware.

After winning the AISA’s Class AAA state championship with an undefeated record, the Lee-Scott football team cleaned up recognition on the AISA all-state team compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Seven Lee-Scott players earned all-state honors as part of either the first team or second team. In addition, head coach Buster Daniel was named the AISA’s coach of the year as part of the all-state team.

Lee-Scott’s first-team selections are: Running back George Meyers, linebacker Dalan Bush, defensive back Pete Lanier, athlete Andrew Hahn and athlete Jake White.

Meyers, a senior, Meyers rushed for 950 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Defensively, Bush tolled up 64 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception through all 12 games. Lanier finished with six interceptions.

Hahn, in his junior campaign, rushed for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns in 67 carries. He also caught two touchdowns and added 154 yards in the air. His classmate White had 693 receiving yards for seven touchdowns in addition to 204 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Lee-Scott’s second-team selections were placekicker Matthew Rolander and defensive back Quinn Denson.

In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.

The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.

The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.

Area All-State honorees

CLASS 7A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

WR: Ean Nation, Auburn, Jr., 5-10, 165

OL: Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, Sr., 6-3, 315

DL: Tomarrion Parker, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-4, 250

DL: Brenton Williams, Opelika, Sr., 6-3, 239

LB: Klark Cleveland, Auburn, Sr., 6-0, 190

DB: AJ Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 195

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

QB: Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

WR: Karmello English, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-1, 190

OL: Keyon Cox, Central-Phenix City, Sr., 6-5, 270

DL: Mark Toland, Auburn, Sr., 6-2, 200

LB: Coleman Granberry, Auburn, Sr., 6-1, 190

HONORABLE MENTION

PK: Towns McGough, Auburn, Jr., 6-1, 165

PK: Ethan Paul, Central-Phenix City, Jr., 5-11, 165

P: Roman Gagliano, Opelika, Jr., 6-3, 210

CLASS 5A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

DB: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard, Sr., 5-10, 171

HONORABLE MENTION

RB: Jacori Tarver, Beauregard, Jr., 6-0, 232

CLASS 3A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

DB: Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville, Sr., 5-10, 162

CLASS 2A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

DL: Taysean Darden, Lanett, Sr., 6-0, 220

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

WR: Joshua Bledsoe, LaFayette, So., 6-1, 170

OL: Logan Dillard, Reeltown, Sr., 6-4, 285

DB: Tae Martin, Reeltown, So., 5-11, 160

CLASS 1A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

DB: JC Hart, Loachapoka, Sr., 6-3, 183

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

RB: Jamaroun Satterwhite, Loachapoka, Sr., 5-10, 180

DL: Jamari Payne, Loachapoka, Jr., 6-3, 251

AISA

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

QB: Dallas Crow, Glenwood, Jr., 5-10, 165

RB: George Meyers, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 185

OL: Jake Owens, Chambers Academy, Jr., 6-3, 265

DL: Ryan Smith, Chambers Academy, Sr., 6-1, 250

LB: Dalan Bush, Lee-Scott, Sr., 5-11, 205

DB: Pete Lanier, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-2, 170

ATH: Andrew Hahn, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 165

ATH: Jake White, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-10, 175

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

RB: Jermarkest Banks, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 210

RB: Braxton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So., 5-9, 175

OL: Lemont Burton, Glenwood, Jr., 6-2, 190

PK: Matthew Rolader, Lee-Scott, Jr., 5-8, 160

DB: Quinn Denson, Lee-Scott, Sr., 6-1, 170

ATH: Aaron Burton, Glenwood, Sr., 5-11, 185

RB: Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy, Sr., 5-9, 165

PK: Noah Hands, Chambers Academy, Jr., 5-11, 175

AISA COACH OF THE YEAR: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

