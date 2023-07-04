Auburn football had extra reason to celebrate July 4, as all-state linebacker D’Angelo Barber committed to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.

He announced his decision on social media. Barber is rated as a three-star by both 247Sports and ESPN, but has been given a four-star rating by Rivals.

Barber, from Clay-Chalkville, marks Auburn’s ninth commitment for the class of 2024.

Barber has been named an ASWA all-state selection in both his last two seasons. His sophomore season, Clay-Chalkville won the Class 6A state championship.