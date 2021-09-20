 Skip to main content
Auburn High adds new home game Friday; Bob Jones game moved to Duck Samford
PREP FOOTBALL

Auburn High adds new home game Friday; Bob Jones game moved to Duck Samford

Auburn vs Dothan 9.10.21

The Auburn High student section celebrates after a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Friday’s non-region game between Auburn High and Bob Jones has been moved to Duck Samford Stadium.

Bob Jones already had a game booked at its stadium between James Clemens and Huntsville, and rather than move Auburn High and Bob Jones to Thursday, they decided to play it in Auburn, said Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge on Monday.

Along with moving the game to Duck Samford Stadium, Etheredge also said that the two teams will split the money made at the gate.

Last season, Bob Jones was scheduled to travel to Auburn, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bob Jones team.

