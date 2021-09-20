Auburn High adds new home game Friday; Bob Jones game moved to Duck Samford

The Auburn High student section celebrates after a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
JAKE WEESE
Friday’s non-region game between Auburn High and Bob Jones has been moved to Duck Samford Stadium.
Bob Jones already had a game booked at its stadium between James Clemens and Huntsville, and rather than move Auburn High and Bob Jones to Thursday, they decided to play it in Auburn, said Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge on Monday.
Along with moving the game to Duck Samford Stadium, Etheredge also said that the two teams will split the money made at the gate.
Last season, Bob Jones was scheduled to travel to Auburn, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bob Jones team.
PHOTOS: Auburn High football vs. Dothan
Auburn High's Mark Toland (21) celebrates after a red-zone stop against Dothan on Sept. 10 in Auburn.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn High team gathers in front of the band for the AHS Alma Mater after defeating the Wolves 49-13. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn High players gather around head coach Keith Etheredge after the game. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Head coach Keith Etheredge speaks to his team after the game. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn Tigers come together on the field after defeating the Wolves 49-13. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Deovion Anderson (27) tackles Dothan's Raymon Blackmon (3) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Dook Woods (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman (13) drops to throw in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn cheerleaders look on during a kickoff in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Mark Toland (21) tackles Dothan's Raymon Blackmon (3) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bradley Harper (1) chases Dothan's Raymon Blackmon (3) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bakari Dailey (9) returns a kick in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's VJ Leverett (6) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's VJ Leverett (6) celebrates after a touchdown catch in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bradley Harper (1) tackles Dothan's Raymon Blackmon (3) in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's CJ Nelms (73) and Bradley Harper (1) converge to tackleDothan's Tamarion Peterson (5) in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cade Rabren (14) tackles Dothan's Tucker Watkins (12) in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Tyler Flakes (22) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Klark Cleveland (25) tackles Dothan's Tucker Watkins (12) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bradley Harper (1) tackles Dothan's Tucker Watkins (12) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) runs with a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Camden Etheredge (28) falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan quarterback Raymon Blackmon (3) throws a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Bradley Harper (1) returns an interception for a touchdown against Dothan last Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Rico Spinks (90) reacts as teammate Bradley Harper (1) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bradley Harper (1) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bradley Harper (1) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Klark Cleveland (25) tackles Dothan's Tucker Watkins (12) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Mark Toland (21) joins Klark Cleveland (25) to tackle Dothan's Tucker Watkins (12) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan's Raymon Blackmon (3) keeps Auburn's Bradley Harper (1) away during a run in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bakari Dailey (9) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn defense swallows Dothan's Tamarion Peterson (5) in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The setting sun shines behind the helmet of Auburn's Chase Neloms (67) during pregame warm-ups. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Young Auburn fans cheer the Tigers on during pregame. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bakari Dailey (9) greets young Auburn fans at the fence during pregame. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Young Auburn fans cheer the Tigers on during pregame. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge looks on as his Tigers head to the field house after warm-ups. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn student section makes some noise during pregame. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Royal and white shakers line the fence in front of the Auburn student section. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn High School marching band performs before the game. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Dook Woods (4) powers over the goal line for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Dook Woods (4) lies in the end zone after a touchdown carry in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn High student section celebrates after a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Bakari Dailey (9) runs with a catch in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Killian Massey (3) high-steps into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Dothan on Friday, Sept. 10 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
