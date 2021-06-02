Auburn High alum Blaise Taylor named pro scout with the NFL's Tennessee Titans

Former Auburn High football player Blaise Taylor is working his way up the ladder in the NFL scouting world.

Taylor has been promoted to pro scout by the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Tuesday. The 2014 Auburn High graduate had been a scouting assistant with the team since May 2019.

Per the team’s official release, Taylor's focus will be involved in advance scouting for upcoming opponents as well as evaluating potential free agents for the free agency period every spring. He will also retain portions of his previous role as a scouting assistant.

The son of former Auburn University assistant coach Trooper Taylor, Blaise Taylor made a name for himself locally through his play on Friday nights.

The 5-foot-8 Taylor did a little bit of everything for the Tigers, including during his senior season in 2013 during which he had 25 total tackles, 13 pass break-ups and four interceptions on defense, caught 13 passes for 242 yards and a score, rushed 16 times for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, threw one touchdown at quarterback and returned four kicks for scores.