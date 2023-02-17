A former Denver Bronco and the second of their Super Bowl 50 team to become a Hall of Famer, Ware has been elected to join in just his second year of eligibility.

Attending Auburn high, Ware was a linebacker and wide receiver before going on to spend his college career at Troy University.

As a senior at Troy, Ware was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and helped the team on their way to its first-ever bowl appearance. His 55.5 career tackles for loss were first in the school’s history and Ware was later named to the Sun Belt’s All-Decade team.

Drafted to the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 11 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Ware was named All-Pro four times, attended nine Pro Bowls and logged 138.5 sacks through 12 seasons.

In Ware’s 2005 season, he started at outside linebacker for all 16 games and led with a team-best eight sacks that year, a lead he kept for the next seven seasons. In 2008 and 2010, his sack count led the NFL. He still holds the Cowboys’ career sack record with 117.

Upon arriving with the Cowboys as a first-round track pick, Ware recorded 53.5 sacks from 2005-2008, four-highest by a player in their first four seasons since 1982.

He spent 2014-2016 with the Denver Broncos, including starting in their Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“On behalf of the Denver Broncos, we congratulate DeMarcus Ware on his well-deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. “DeMarcus became a Super Bowl champion as a Bronco, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history on one of the greatest defenses of all-time. His leadership, professionalism and many clutch performances are fondly remembered throughout our organization. We join Broncos Country in celebrating DeMarcus as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.”