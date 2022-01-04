Auburn High alum, Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to transfer to Utah

Former Auburn High linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is heading west.

Diabate announced Tuesday he is transferring from Florida to Utah. Diabate will have up to two years of eligibility remaining with the Utes.

Diabate played a big role on the Gators’ defense again in 2021 and led the team with 89 tackles through 12 games. Additionally, he had four quarterback hurries and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Diabate played in all 12 of the Gators’ games in 2020, which included six starts. He finished the season with 69 tackles — which was the second-most on the team — and was especially impressive in the team’s final two games, when he recorded 10 tackles against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and five tackles against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Diabate’s play in 2020 followed a freshman campaign during which he played in 13 games and had 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter praised Diabate during SEC Media Days and pointed to him as someone who has a chance to break out this fall. Carter’s words echoed the same praise Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson offered during spring practice.