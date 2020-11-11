Auburn High alum Garrison Brooks named ACC Preseason Player of the Year

“He was on the junior high team with my son (Christian), and even then I would say, 'Well, he's going to be a heck of a high school player,'” Auburn High coach Chris Brandt said. “His first year as a freshman, heck, he was getting 10 or 11 rebounds a game and blocking shots. He just had the whole package from the beginning.”

Brooks, meanwhile, credited his time at Auburn for helping him become the man he is today.

“I feel like [playing at Auburn] was one of the bigger pieces of my life,” Brooks said in March 2019. “I made a lot of friends that I still have to this day there. I learned how to work and how to self-police — how to be hard on myself, be tough on myself and always expect better of myself.

“That's where I really learned that playing with your friends is where some of the best things and best memories come from.”

Brooks was a four-star recruit in high school and initially signed with Mississippi State where his father, George Brooks, is an assistant coach. However, Brooks ultimately changed his mind and chose North Carolina.

Brooks enters the year just nine points away from 1,000 career points at North Carolina. He also enters the season on the national watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Brooks and the Tar Heels begin regular season play Nov. 25 against the College of Charleston. Their first ACC game comes Dec. 22 at rival N.C. State.