Auburn High alum Garrison Brooks named ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Garrison Brooks has taken his big-play ability from Auburn High to North Carolina. As a result, the forward has some high expectations entering his senior season in Chapel Hill.
Brooks was named the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday. Brooks was the runaway favorite for the accolade, as he received four times as many votes as the conference’s next-closest player.
🔥 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 😤— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) November 11, 2020
Expecting big things from @__garro this season for @UNC_Basketball ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EE2PAY1VzT
The recognition comes after Brooks shined during his junior season as a Tar Heel. While North Carolina struggled during the 2019-20 season, Brooks did not, posting an ACC-best 18.8 points per game in conference play during a season in which he averaged 16.8 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.
Brooks’ play as a junior earned him the ACC’s Most Improved Player Award as well as a spot on the Second Team All-ACC squad.
Brooks’ emergence as a true scoring threat was a noticeable step forward from his sophomore season, during which he averaged 7.9 points per game while starting all 36 games.
Brooks came to Chapel Hill after a stellar high school career at Auburn. The LaFayette native truly came into his own as a senior in 2016-2017 while averaging 14 points and just over nine rebounds per game. His efforts were crucial for an Auburn team that reached the Class 7A state championship game.
“He was on the junior high team with my son (Christian), and even then I would say, 'Well, he's going to be a heck of a high school player,'” Auburn High coach Chris Brandt said. “His first year as a freshman, heck, he was getting 10 or 11 rebounds a game and blocking shots. He just had the whole package from the beginning.”
Brooks, meanwhile, credited his time at Auburn for helping him become the man he is today.
“I feel like [playing at Auburn] was one of the bigger pieces of my life,” Brooks said in March 2019. “I made a lot of friends that I still have to this day there. I learned how to work and how to self-police — how to be hard on myself, be tough on myself and always expect better of myself.
“That's where I really learned that playing with your friends is where some of the best things and best memories come from.”
Brooks was a four-star recruit in high school and initially signed with Mississippi State where his father, George Brooks, is an assistant coach. However, Brooks ultimately changed his mind and chose North Carolina.
Brooks enters the year just nine points away from 1,000 career points at North Carolina. He also enters the season on the national watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
Brooks and the Tar Heels begin regular season play Nov. 25 against the College of Charleston. Their first ACC game comes Dec. 22 at rival N.C. State.
