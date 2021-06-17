Auburn High alum Jada Askew named NJCAA Division I Softball All-American

During her time at Auburn High, Jada Askew came through with big plays on the softball diamond and on the basketball court.
As it turns out, Askew has continued her stellar play as part of the softball team at Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City.
Askew delivered during her first full season playing for CACC and was named to the first team NJCAA Division I Softball All-America. Askew’s freshman year ended with her hitting .360 with 22 home runs, 76 RBIs and 61 runs scored in 56 games for the Trojans.
“First of all, it's truly an honor. I'm super blessed and thankful for all the support from my friends, my coaches and my parents,” Askew said. “It's just really exciting. It was a great year, and it wasn't an easy year. It was pretty challenging honestly; probably one of my hardest years in softball since I was little.”
Askew’s path to Alexander City featured plenty of twists and turns along the way.
Askew originally signed with Columbus State before transferring to CACC last spring. She tore ligaments in her left foot shortly after her arrival, which forced her to wear a boot for eight weeks and left her unable to play until what proved to be the last few games of the season.
Askew wound up getting pink eye and going home just before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She explained the months that followed were challenging since she wasn’t regularly playing softball in the lead-up to the 2021 season, but she went back to work in due time in preparation for the spring.
“It started off kind of slow, but I personally had to keep working hard,” Askew said. “At CACC, I worked out 24/7. I went to go hit all the time. I had to just get myself back in rhythm. With this year coming in, we had these small groups because we couldn't be all together. We had to wear our masks, we had to make sure we cleaned everything and make sure everything was sanitary. Everything was pretty unordinary, but we made it through as a whole.”
Askew explained CACC was quarantined early on after a positive COVID test, but the team did its best to use it as a bonding experience and to make the most of a tough situation. She said some of her favorite moments were her first career home run against Coastal Alabama-Brewton on Feb. 2, traveling to the West Coast with her teammates – many of whom hadn’t flown before – for the NJCAA World Series in Yuma, Arizona.
Askew said playing sports at Auburn proved very useful during her time with the Trojans.
“Coach [Matt] Hendricks and has staff have prepared me personally a lot. It was different, but the way he coached and the way coach [Greg] Shivers coaches are kind of similar,” Askew said. “Going from a big school and having to work hard from everything has prepared me to be over here at CACC. I played basketball in high school, so coach [Courtney] Pritchett and his coaching style and coach Hendricks – you put it all together, and being here at CACC has been great, honestly.”
Askew graduated from CACC and is now set to play softball at Birmingham Southern. She explained the D-III school’s size was very appealing – as was its one-on-one teaching methods – and that the Panthers finished third in the Division III World Series.
Askew was a consistent player as a two-sport athlete at Auburn, and she’s continued that success with a stellar season at the junior-college level. Soon enough, Askew will get her chance to prove she can still deliver big plays at an even bigger stage.
“To take my talent and everything that I've learned from Auburn High and CACC, I'm excited to go to Birmingham Southern,” Askew said. “I'm real excited to go. I've heard great things about Birmingham Southern and the girls and coach [Kimball] Cassady.”