Auburn High alum Jada Askew named NJCAA Division I Softball All-American

“It started off kind of slow, but I personally had to keep working hard,” Askew said. “At CACC, I worked out 24/7. I went to go hit all the time. I had to just get myself back in rhythm. With this year coming in, we had these small groups because we couldn't be all together. We had to wear our masks, we had to make sure we cleaned everything and make sure everything was sanitary. Everything was pretty unordinary, but we made it through as a whole.”

Askew explained CACC was quarantined early on after a positive COVID test, but the team did its best to use it as a bonding experience and to make the most of a tough situation. She said some of her favorite moments were her first career home run against Coastal Alabama-Brewton on Feb. 2, traveling to the West Coast with her teammates – many of whom hadn’t flown before – for the NJCAA World Series in Yuma, Arizona.

Askew said playing sports at Auburn proved very useful during her time with the Trojans.