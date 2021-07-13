Auburn High alum Rowdey Jordan selected by the New York Mets in the MLB Draft

Former Auburn High standout Rowdey Jordan is getting a chance to play professional baseball.
The New York Mets selected Jordan in the 11th round with the 322nd overall pick of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Jordan’s selection comes after a productive senior season for the outfielder that ended with Mississippi State capturing the first national title in program history.
Jordan was a force throughout 2021 as the Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter. The center fielder ended the spring batting .323 with 87 hits, a team-high 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Next Stop: New York#HailState🐶 | #STATEtoTheShow pic.twitter.com/8NwSTZWZAe— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) July 13, 2021
Jordan ended the year in style with a big showing in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. He was crucial for Mississippi State and was 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in the Bulldogs’ one-sided 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt.
Jordan ended the College World Series hitting .303 with 10 hits, two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Jordan produced time and time again with the Bulldogs. With four years under his belt, He has a career .311 batting average with 243 hits, 23 home runs, 185 runs scored, 137 RBIs and a .974 fielding percentage.
“I’m just glad [Rowdey and teammate Tanner Allen will] finish as legends,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis told the Daily Journal earlier this month. “When you go to Starkville, Mississippi, and you’re around 20 years from now, they’ll be remembered by everybody.”
Jordan’s excellence was evident at Auburn High, where he wasted little time in bursting onto the scene. The switch-hitting outfielder’s tireless work ethic made him a natural with the bat in his hands, as evidenced by earning the Class 7A batting title in only his sophomore season.
Jordan ended his time as a Tiger on a high note, hitting .389 with an area-high eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 2017. Auburn returned to the state title series in Jordan’s senior year but fell to Hoover in three games.
“[Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo] made practice fun. He made playing real fun,” Jordan told the O-A News in June 2019. “Really, I just remember enjoying the game. That’s really the biggest thing I get from that. It was such a blast to go to Auburn High School and to play for coach Cimo. He taught us a lot of things about playing hard and keeping your head up through tough times. It just made me love the game even more.”
Allen stands as the second athlete with local ties drafted by the Mets this week. Former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, the son of former Auburn football player and assistant coach Tracy Rocker, was taken by the Mets with the 10th overall pick in the draft.
Rocker will begin his professional career following a 2021 campaign in which he pitched 122 innings and posted a 14-4 record with 75 hits allowed, 39 walks, 179 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA.