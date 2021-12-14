Auburn High and Opelika are region rivals again as AHSAA announces reclassification changes

The Auburn High and Opelika football rivalry will mean even more than usual starting next fall.
Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes Tuesday. The Bulldogs, which have been a 6A school since 1984, will be in the same region as their biggest rival for the first time since 2013.
The reclassification takes effect beginning fall 2022 and will persist through spring 2024.
Opelika’s move up to 7A is part of considerable changes for Auburn and fellow local schools Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station.
Class 7A’s Region 2 now has nine teams: Auburn, Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Opelika, Prattville, Lee-Montgomery – which, like Opelika, moved up from 6A – and Smiths Station. The region’s configuration means the teams will only have two non-region games after previously having four.
Opelika’s addition to the state’s highest classification was just one of several notable changes involving area teams.
Elsewhere, Valley moves down from Class 6A to Class 5A and will join Region 4 with former region rivals Beauregard and Tallassee. Reeltown dropped down from Class 3A to 2A, where it will play in Region 3 along with fellow local schools LaFayette and Lanett.
AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs detailed how the association determines which schools fit where during reclassification.
Briggs explained Alabama's state department of education provides the AHSAA with the daily average of enrollment – which Briggs defined as the number of students who are in a seat – for each member school during a 20-day period after Labor Day. He added they also get student population numbers from schools closing or combining as well as the association's private schools.
Once the AHSAA gets the numbers, it uses a computer program which maps out potential regions based on the statistics. From there, the board vets the alignments and makes any necessary adjustments before the new regions are finalized.
"Our mission has always been to provide fair play and a level playing field for all our member schools," Briggs said on WOTM. "In 2021, we had over 190,000 student athletes to participate in our sports activity, and we're looking forward to hosting that many more."
Below is the region configuration for all of our local AHSAA teams:
Class 7A, Region 2
Auburn High
Central-Phenix City
Dothan
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Opelika
Prattville
Lee-Montgomery
Smiths Station
Class 6A, Region 2
Carver-Montgomery
Park Crossing
Pike Road
Russell Co.
Sidney Lanier
Stanhope Elmore
Wetumpka
Class 5A, Region 4
Beauregard
Central-Clay Co.
Elmore Co.
Sylacauga
Tallassee
Valley
Class 3A, Region 4
Beulah
Childersburg
Dadeville
Randolph Co.
Saks