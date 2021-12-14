 Skip to main content
Auburn High and Opelika are region rivals again as AHSAA announces reclassification changes
Auburn High and Opelika are region rivals again as AHSAA announces reclassification changes

  Updated
Opelika vs Auburn 8-27-21

Opelika's Chaney Thomas (30) tackles Auburn High's Da'vaioun Williams (5) in the second half of a non-region game on Aug. 27 at Bulldog Stadium in Opelika.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The Auburn High and Opelika football rivalry will mean even more than usual starting next fall.

Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes Tuesday. The Bulldogs, which have been a 6A school since 1984, will be in the same region as their biggest rival for the first time since 2013.

The reclassification takes effect beginning fall 2022 and will persist through spring 2024.

Opelika’s move up to 7A is part of considerable changes for Auburn and fellow local schools Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station.

Class 7A’s Region 2 now has nine teams: Auburn, Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Opelika, Prattville, Lee-Montgomery – which, like Opelika, moved up from 6A – and Smiths Station. The region’s configuration means the teams will only have two non-region games after previously having four.

Opelika’s addition to the state’s highest classification was just one of several notable changes involving area teams.

Elsewhere, Valley moves down from Class 6A to Class 5A and will join Region 4 with former region rivals Beauregard and Tallassee. Reeltown dropped down from Class 3A to 2A, where it will play in Region 3 along with fellow local schools LaFayette and Lanett.

AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs detailed how the association determines which schools fit where during reclassification. 

Briggs explained Alabama's state department of education provides the AHSAA with the daily average of enrollment – which Briggs defined as the number of students who are in a seat – for each member school during a 20-day period after Labor Day. He added they also get student population numbers from schools closing or combining as well as the association's private schools.

Once the AHSAA gets the numbers, it uses a computer program which maps out potential regions based on the statistics. From there, the board vets the alignments and makes any necessary adjustments before the new regions are finalized.

"Our mission has always been to provide fair play and a level playing field for all our member schools," Briggs said on WOTM. "In 2021, we had over 190,000 student athletes to participate in our sports activity, and we're looking forward to hosting that many more."

Below is the region configuration for all of our local AHSAA teams:

Class 7A, Region 2

Auburn High

Central-Phenix City

Dothan

Enterprise

Jeff Davis

Opelika

Prattville

Lee-Montgomery

Smiths Station

Class 6A, Region 2

Carver-Montgomery

Park Crossing

Pike Road

Russell Co.

Sidney Lanier

Stanhope Elmore

Wetumpka

Class 5A, Region 4

Beauregard

Central-Clay Co.

Elmore Co.

Sylacauga

Tallassee

Valley

Class 3A, Region 4

Beulah

Childersburg

Dadeville

Randolph Co.

Saks

Walter Wellborn

Weaver

Class 2A, Region 3

Barbour Co.

Goshen

Highland Home

Horseshoe Bend

LaFayette

Lanett

Luverne

Reeltown

Class 1A, Region 4

Autaugaville

Billingsley

Calhoun

Central-Hayneville

Loachapoka

Notasulga

Verbena

