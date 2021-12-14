Auburn High and Opelika are region rivals again as AHSAA announces reclassification changes

The Auburn High and Opelika football rivalry will mean even more than usual starting next fall.

Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes Tuesday. The Bulldogs, which have been a 6A school since 1984, will be in the same region as their biggest rival for the first time since 2013.

The reclassification takes effect beginning fall 2022 and will persist through spring 2024.

Opelika’s move up to 7A is part of considerable changes for Auburn and fellow local schools Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station.

Class 7A’s Region 2 now has nine teams: Auburn, Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Opelika, Prattville, Lee-Montgomery – which, like Opelika, moved up from 6A – and Smiths Station. The region’s configuration means the teams will only have two non-region games after previously having four.

Opelika’s addition to the state’s highest classification was just one of several notable changes involving area teams.