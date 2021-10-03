Auburn High baseball received its state championship rings — and so did its ‘number one fan’

The Auburn High baseball team’s state championship ring ceremony on Friday was a special one given the gravity of the accomplishment by the 2021 Tigers team.
The moment was extra special for Auburn High junior Gabi Fellows, whose relentless fandom did not go unnoticed by her classmates and the Auburn coaches.
Fellows was right alongside the Tigers on Friday night and got the surprise of a lifetime when head coach Matt Cimo presented her with her own championship ring. For Fellows, it was a spectacular moment following a season in which she followed every pitch with great anticipation.
“She loves these guys with everything she’s got. She loves to cheer her team on, and if she’s cheering you on and she knows you personally, well, she considers you her best friend,” said Carrie Fellows, Gabi’s mother. “She was incredibly honored to be asked to be there for this special night with them. She’s been talking about it every single day since she was asked to be there.
“Our family will never forget it, and no doubt her life has been changed because of these players and the kindness they’ve shown her.”
Fellows attended nearly every home game this spring with the help of her parents Carrie and Mike along with her grandparents, and she followed all the away games intensely via the GameChanger baseball scoring app. Some of Fellows’ typical activities like Special Olympics, Miracle League and the Shine Prom were canceled over the last two years due to the pandemic, so she devoted that extra time by following the Tigers every time they took the field.
Fellows and her family were treated to a real surprise in the lead-up to Auburn’s state championship series against Hoover when the team came to her class and invited her to throw out the first pitch. They also gave Fellows an Auburn High jersey and hat, and when the Tigers topped the Buccaneers she was as ecstatic as everyone else in the stands.
After the Tigers clinched the championship, senior pitcher Brady Fuller awarded Fellows with her own championship trophy, which featured her name engraved on the plaque.
Given how she’s been there for the players through thick and thin, senior pitcher Jack Tullier explained it was only right that Fellows was on the field Friday when the team celebrated its big accomplishment.
“When we were fitted for rings, we wanted to make sure that everyone who played a role in our victory was able to celebrate with us, which is why we asked Gabi to join us. Her infectious smile, laugh and personality throughout the season softened tense moods and relaxed our team as a whole,” Tullier said. “It was very special to see our number one fan celebrate with us.”
Friday’s ring ceremony was cherished by the Tigers and was one Fuller compared to a family reunion. Teammates spent the lead-up to the presentation catching up and talking about their spring success before posing beside each other with gigantic smiles as they showed off their specially-designed rings.
While the occasion was a meaningful one for a team that will likely not be back together again for quite some time, it carried the same weight for a classmate they welcomed with open arms during a season neither she nor the players will ever forget.
“It just shows you the class of kids that we have,” Cimo said. “There’s a lot more important things in life than baseball. It’s doing a lot of little things that make other people happy and just doing the right thing every day.”