Auburn High baseball received its state championship rings — and so did its ‘number one fan’

The Auburn High baseball team’s state championship ring ceremony on Friday was a special one given the gravity of the accomplishment by the 2021 Tigers team.

The moment was extra special for Auburn High junior Gabi Fellows, whose relentless fandom did not go unnoticed by her classmates and the Auburn coaches.

Fellows was right alongside the Tigers on Friday night and got the surprise of a lifetime when head coach Matt Cimo presented her with her own championship ring. For Fellows, it was a spectacular moment following a season in which she followed every pitch with great anticipation.

“She loves these guys with everything she’s got. She loves to cheer her team on, and if she’s cheering you on and she knows you personally, well, she considers you her best friend,” said Carrie Fellows, Gabi’s mother. “She was incredibly honored to be asked to be there for this special night with them. She’s been talking about it every single day since she was asked to be there.

“Our family will never forget it, and no doubt her life has been changed because of these players and the kindness they’ve shown her.”