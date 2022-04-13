Auburn High baseball shuts out Central-Phenix for area win

Behind a gem from senior pitcher Griffin Stewart, the Auburn High baseball team shut out Central-Phenix City 4-0 in Wednesday’s opening matchup in a three-game area series.

The two teams close out the series with a doubleheader on Thursday in Phenix City. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

With the win, Auburn High is still undefeated in area play as the Tigers are 4-0 following a sweep of Smiths Station last week. Smiths Station is 0-3 in area play and Central is 0-1 following Wednesday’s loss.

Smiths Station and Central have yet to meet in area play yet. The top two teams in the area advance to the postseason.

The Tigers got on the board early as Jace Norton hit into a fielder’s choice which scored Reed Woods in the top of the second inning.

Auburn High wasn’t done scoring in the second as Ryan Olson’s single scored Cade Belyeu from third which made it a 2-0 ball game.

The Tigers added on to their lead in the fourth inning as Olson scored off a throwing error by the shortstop. Following the insurance run from Olson, Auburn High’s Todd Clay was the next batter and he singled to make it a 4-0 game.

On the mound for Auburn High was Stewart, who pitched a gem as he went all seven innings and only allowed three hits while striking out seven.

Olson finished the game 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Teammate Walker Zapp was 3-for-4 at the plate.

While hits were hard to come by for the Red Devils, Caleb Johnson led the way as he was 2-for-3 at the plate against Auburn High.