Auburn High baseball staves off elimination, forces Game 3 versus Daphne

Clay advanced to third on Daphne’s throw home, leading to some real drama two batters later.

With Clay at third and only one out, right fielder Brody Fuller hit the ball to the right side of the infield, which sent Clay sprinting toward home. The Trojans’ throw, however, beat Clay to the plate, and catcher Grae Cole applied the tag to ignite the Trojans’ dugout and their fans in attendance.

A flyout by the next Auburn batter closed the book on Game 1.

The Tigers were playing catch-up throughout the opening matchup thanks to a second inning that quickly went sideways.

Daphne put third baseman Gann Nobles on second courtesy an Auburn error, and after a bunt single moved him to third Trojans pitcher Eli Zielinski came through with an RBI groundout to push Daphne ahead 1-0. The Tigers committed another error to put Daphne runners on first and third, and two batters later second baseman Steele Hall singled to leave Auburn down two.

The Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the third on a double play that allowed right fielder Brody Fuller to score, but the Trojans answered back in the six with left fielder Parker Lomax’s RBI single to create a 3-1 contest.