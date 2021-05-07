Auburn High baseball staves off elimination, forces Game 3 versus Daphne

The Auburn High Tigers had their backs against the wall Friday against Daphne, but rather than panic the Tigers rose to the occasion.
Auburn rebounded from a 3-2 loss in Friday’s Game 1 by taking a dominant 9-2 victory to close out the night. The victory in Game 2 forces a series-deciding Game 3 at noon Saturday in Auburn.
Needing a victory to keep their season alive, Auburn pitcher Jack Tullier and his teammates went to work.
Tullier kept Daphne at bay by only surrendering three hits over six innings, and the Tigers’ hitters struck for runs early on. Auburn built a 4-0 lead through three innings thanks to RBI efforts from Patrick McGlon, Henry Allen and Todd Clay to give Tullier plenty of breathing room.
Four additional runs in the sixth inning didn’t hurt the Tigers’ cause either.
Tullier ended the night having thrown six innings with the three hits allowed, two earned runs and seven strikeouts.
The Tigers nearly pulled off a late comeback in their first face-off of the day with the Trojans.
Auburn trailed Daphne 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh when the the Tigers offense roared to life. Designated hitter Williams started the inning off with a single to right field before Clay delivered real drama with an RBI double that cut the Trojans’ lead to one.
Clay advanced to third on Daphne’s throw home, leading to some real drama two batters later.
With Clay at third and only one out, right fielder Brody Fuller hit the ball to the right side of the infield, which sent Clay sprinting toward home. The Trojans’ throw, however, beat Clay to the plate, and catcher Grae Cole applied the tag to ignite the Trojans’ dugout and their fans in attendance.
A flyout by the next Auburn batter closed the book on Game 1.
The Tigers were playing catch-up throughout the opening matchup thanks to a second inning that quickly went sideways.
Daphne put third baseman Gann Nobles on second courtesy an Auburn error, and after a bunt single moved him to third Trojans pitcher Eli Zielinski came through with an RBI groundout to push Daphne ahead 1-0. The Tigers committed another error to put Daphne runners on first and third, and two batters later second baseman Steele Hall singled to leave Auburn down two.
The Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the third on a double play that allowed right fielder Brody Fuller to score, but the Trojans answered back in the six with left fielder Parker Lomax’s RBI single to create a 3-1 contest.
Auburn’s scoring opportunities were few and far between thanks to Zielinski, who was up against the AHSAA’s pitch-count limit but was just able to notch a complete game. He ended the game having thrown seven innings, surrendered six hits and struck out nine batters.