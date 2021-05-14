Auburn High baseball sweeps Central-Phenix City, advances to state championship series

Olson responded by striking out one Central batter then forcing a fly out to left field. Once the final out was recorded, it was celebration time for the Tigers.

The Tigers built a comfortable lead in the first game Friday then did just enough to hold off a late-charging Central squad.

Auburn first baseman Ryan Austin got things going for the Tigers in the top of the first by smashing a three-run home run to right field to hand the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Left fielder Judson Waters added another run in the second courtesy a single to left field before shortstop Webb Veronese delivered a sacrifice fly to create a five-run game.

Central’s Zion Morris got the Red Devils on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to center field, but Auburn answered right back. It was Austin once again who did the honors, as he belted another home run to push the Tigers’ lead to 7-1 in the third.

Austin ended the afternoon 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Shortly after Austin’s last home run landed, the Red Devils slowly went to work at the plate.