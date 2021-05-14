Auburn High baseball sweeps Central-Phenix City, advances to state championship series

PHENIX CITY – After opening Friday’s action with a dramatic 7-6 victory over Central, the Auburn High Tigers did what it took to put the Red Devils away in just one day.
Auburn finished Friday’s action by scoring two runs on wild pitches and holding Central at bay in a 2-1 victory in Game 2. The second win clinches the series for Auburn, which now advances to the Class 7A state championship series next week in Montgomery.
The Tigers once again found Central starting pitcher Will Cannon a formidable foe, but they still took advantage of the few mistakes he made.
Central pushed across one run on Brody Capps’ sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning, but Auburn battled back by scoring a run on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers jumped out in front in the fourth thanks again to a wild pitch that opened the door for an Auburn base runner to cross home plate.
The two runs were as much as the Tigers could get off Cannon, who pitched 4.1 innings with four hits, two runs allowed and six strikeouts. Auburn’s stellar pitching made sure it was just enough.
Jack Tullier handled the starter duties for Auburn and limited Central’s effectiveness before giving way to reliever Ryan Olson. Olson threw the final four innings for the Tigers and worked his way out of trouble in the seventh after Central put a runner on via a single then moved him to second base.
Olson responded by striking out one Central batter then forcing a fly out to left field. Once the final out was recorded, it was celebration time for the Tigers.
The Tigers built a comfortable lead in the first game Friday then did just enough to hold off a late-charging Central squad.
Auburn first baseman Ryan Austin got things going for the Tigers in the top of the first by smashing a three-run home run to right field to hand the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Left fielder Judson Waters added another run in the second courtesy a single to left field before shortstop Webb Veronese delivered a sacrifice fly to create a five-run game.
Central’s Zion Morris got the Red Devils on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to center field, but Auburn answered right back. It was Austin once again who did the honors, as he belted another home run to push the Tigers’ lead to 7-1 in the third.
Austin ended the afternoon 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Shortly after Austin’s last home run landed, the Red Devils slowly went to work at the plate.
Central cut the gap to five in the fourth inning with a runner scoring from third while an advancing runner was thrown out at second then made it a four-run contest in the fifth inning when third baseman Will Cannon singled to center field. The score held there until the seventh, when the Red Devils made a last-ditch effort that nearly ended with plenty for the home crowd to celebrate.
Central third baseman Caleb Johnson opened the final frame with a double to right field, and after a walk, a strikeout and a batter hit by pitch the Red Devils had the bases loaded with only one out. Second baseman Cole Kehoe stepped into the box hoping to tie things up but had to take solace in bringing in a run courtesy being hit by a pitch to cut Auburn’s lead to 7-5.
Morris’ fielder’s choice in the next at-bat brought home a run but cost the team Kehoe on the base paths and left the Red Devils with only one out to work with. Catcher JJ Graham sent a drive into center field that had the Central fans holding their breath, but Auburn’s Will Turner made the play to end the game.
Johnson was 2-for-3 with a stolen base in the loss. Morris, meanwhile, was 2-for-4 with an RBI.