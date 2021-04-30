Auburn High baseball takes care of Baker, advances to second round

Playing away from home was of little concern for the Auburn High baseball team on Friday.

The Tigers took care of Baker in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament by handing the Hornets an 8-1 defeat in Game 1 followed by a 10-0 win in Game 2 to propel Auburn to the next round.

The Tigers will face Daphne in the second round starting with a doubleheader next Friday.

Auburn wasted very little time jumping on Baker in the evening’s opening game.

The Tigers struck for three runs in the top of the first inning courtesy shortstop Webb Veronese’s double to center field followed by third baseman Patrick McGlon’s two-run home run. Baker struck for a run on an RBI single in the bottom of the inning before Auburn came right back with first baseman Riley Austin’s solo home run to right field in the second.

Auburn never looked back from there.

The Tigers extended their lead in the fourth inning to 6-0 thanks to right fielder Brady Fuller’s solo home run to center field and pitcher Will Turner’s double that scored center fielder Judson Waters. They added two more runs with second baseman Todd Clay’s RBI single in the fifth and Austin’s second home run of the game in the seventh before it was all said and done.