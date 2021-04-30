Auburn High baseball takes care of Baker, advances to second round

Playing away from home was of little concern for the Auburn High baseball team on Friday.
The Tigers took care of Baker in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament by handing the Hornets an 8-1 defeat in Game 1 followed by a 10-0 win in Game 2 to propel Auburn to the next round.
The Tigers will face Daphne in the second round starting with a doubleheader next Friday.
Auburn wasted very little time jumping on Baker in the evening’s opening game.
The Tigers struck for three runs in the top of the first inning courtesy shortstop Webb Veronese’s double to center field followed by third baseman Patrick McGlon’s two-run home run. Baker struck for a run on an RBI single in the bottom of the inning before Auburn came right back with first baseman Riley Austin’s solo home run to right field in the second.
Auburn never looked back from there.
The Tigers extended their lead in the fourth inning to 6-0 thanks to right fielder Brady Fuller’s solo home run to center field and pitcher Will Turner’s double that scored center fielder Judson Waters. They added two more runs with second baseman Todd Clay’s RBI single in the fifth and Austin’s second home run of the game in the seventh before it was all said and done.
Auburn’s dominance at the plate was matched by an excellent outing on the mound. Turner and Fuller handled the pitching duties, with Turner throwing three innings with two hits allowed, one earned run and six strikeouts and Fuller throwing four innings of no-hit ball.
The Tigers’ dominance didn’t end after Game 1 either.
Auburn built a modest 3-0 lead through three innings in Game 2 on a fielder’s choice, a wild pitch and right fielder Henry Allen’s RBI single before totally taking the game over in the fourth. Twelve Auburn players came to the plate in a half-inning which saw the Tigers plate seven runners, with the ultimate highlight being Austin’s grand slam to left field to hand the Tigers a 10-run lead.
Austin ended Game 2 with a 2-for-3 line with four RBIs and one run scored. Clay and Veronese were the only other Tigers with multiple hits in the victory.
Auburn maintained its lead through the next inning to activate the run rule and end the game two innings early.
While the Tigers’ offense was outstanding, starting pitcher Jack Tullier handled his business yet again. Tullier allowed only one hit in five innings of work while allowing no runs and striking out nine.