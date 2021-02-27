Auburn High baseball takes two victories against Mary Montgomery

The Auburn High baseball team made the most of its doubleheader Saturday by taking two victories over Mary Montgomery.

The Tigers’ latest victories improve their record to 7-1 on the season.

Game 1

Will Turner wasted no opportunities at the plate on Saturday, driving in five on two hits to lead Auburn High past Mary Montgomery 12-6 on Saturday. Turner drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second, a single in the fourth, a single in the fifth, and a in the seventh.

There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Auburn High collected 11 hits and Mary Montgomery had six.

Auburn High got things moving in the first inning, when Brendan Wall drew a walk, scoring one run.

Auburn High notched six runs in the seventh inning. Auburn High batters contributing to the big inning included Turner, Ryan Olson, Pat McGlon, and Walker Zapp, who all drove in runs.

Mary Montgomery scored three runs in the sixth inning. Brantley Jones, Wyatt Anderson, and Hunter Evans all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.