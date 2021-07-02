Auburn High baseball won it all in dramatic fashion. Now it’s ranked among the nation's best

The Tigers’ path to the title and national recognition had its share of bumps, but the team repeatedly persevered.

Auburn entered the spring with high expectations thanks to having 12 seniors and was viewed as one of the teams to beat in the state’s highest classification. The Tigers hid a snag to close out area play by dropping the area title game 1-0 to Central-Phenix City, but they handled their only true road trip of the postseason by sweeping Baker to open the state playoffs.

The Tigers came back strong the following series after dropping the opening game to Daphne and subsequently reeling off consecutive wins to move on to the state semifinals. Auburn traveled to Phenix City to face Central, and despite the raucous atmosphere the Tigers got the upper hand and swept the Red Devils to move on to the state championship series against Hoover.

Auburn opened the title series with a dominant 9-2 victory and entered the final day of the season one win away from the championship. Hoover answered back with an 8-2 win in Game 2, setting up a must-have Game 3 for either team.

The Tigers took control early in the series-deciding game and built a 6-2 lead through five innings, but the Buccaneers came back late and loaded the bases with two outs in a 7-6 contest.