Auburn High baseball won it all in dramatic fashion. Now it’s ranked among the nation's best

The Auburn High baseball team began 2021 with high expectations and ended it holding the Class 7A state championship trophy.
With the season firmly in the books, the Tigers are now viewed as one of the country’s top teams.
Baseball America ranked Auburn as the eighth-best team in the nation following a season in which the Tigers won 36 games and captured the fifth state title in program history and fourth under longtime coach Matt Cimo.
Madison Central in Mississippi was named the country’s top team after posting a 34-2 record and capturing the state’s Class 6A championship. Barbe in Louisiana was second; Stoneman Douglas in Florida was third; Jackson Prep in Mississippi was fourth; St. Mary Prep in Michigan was fifth; Liberty in Arizona was sixth; and Jserra Catholic in California was seventh.
Madison in Virginia and Buchanan in California followed Auburn to round out the top 10.
Auburn was the sixth-highest ranked team to capture a championship in its respective state. Jackson and Jserra Catholic failed to do so.
“This season was something pretty special,” Auburn outfielder Will Turner said. “We knew coming in that we were going to have a chance to, of course, win the state championship. That was our goal from the start. I'm glad that we could all contribute and play our roles to get there.”
The Tigers’ path to the title and national recognition had its share of bumps, but the team repeatedly persevered.
Auburn entered the spring with high expectations thanks to having 12 seniors and was viewed as one of the teams to beat in the state’s highest classification. The Tigers hid a snag to close out area play by dropping the area title game 1-0 to Central-Phenix City, but they handled their only true road trip of the postseason by sweeping Baker to open the state playoffs.
The Tigers came back strong the following series after dropping the opening game to Daphne and subsequently reeling off consecutive wins to move on to the state semifinals. Auburn traveled to Phenix City to face Central, and despite the raucous atmosphere the Tigers got the upper hand and swept the Red Devils to move on to the state championship series against Hoover.
Auburn opened the title series with a dominant 9-2 victory and entered the final day of the season one win away from the championship. Hoover answered back with an 8-2 win in Game 2, setting up a must-have Game 3 for either team.
The Tigers took control early in the series-deciding game and built a 6-2 lead through five innings, but the Buccaneers came back late and loaded the bases with two outs in a 7-6 contest.
Despite the high-pressure situation, Auburn reliever Ryan Olson struck out the next Buccaneers batter to seal the one-run victory for the Tigers.
“What a great series. Couldn’t be two better teams matched up. We just happened to be the one team that won,” Cimo said after the Game 3 victory. “It was just a great ending. You couldn’t ask for anything more. Load the bases and just made it exciting. Now you see why those guys in the big leagues make so much money playing games.”