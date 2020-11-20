Auburn High battles Central-Phenix City for spot in state title game

The Auburn High Tigers have put together an outstanding 2020 season, and now they stand one win away from the state title game. To get there, the Tigers have to take down a familiar foe that’s been there the last two years.
Auburn (11-1) plays host to region rival Central-Phenix City (8-4) tonight in the Class 7A semifinals. The game is not only a rematch of the Tigers’ 29-28 victory from Oct. 2, but it’s the second straight semis matchup between the teams after Central won 38-0 in 2019.
The Tigers found themselves in a defensive slugfest last week against Daphne, but once again Auburn proved it could withstand the challenge. The Auburn defense held the Trojans offense to only 46 yards, and defensive back Noah Warren brought down a timely interception to set up a Matthew Caldwell rushing touchdown in a 13-7 victory.
For Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden, the game featured a quintessential four-quarter effort from his players.
“These games, you’re not always going to execute perfectly. You’re playing good people, and they’re trying to obviously win the game, too. Over time, if you’re playing with great effort and improving throughout the game, you give yourself a chance to win,” Winegarden said. “I thought we kind of did that. Defensively, I thought we played well. It gave us time on offense to score when we needed to.”
Winegarden spoke highly of the Tigers’ pass rush, which devastated Daphne quarterback Trent Battle repeatedly Friday. Battle left the game with minus-23 rushing yards courtesy multiple sacks by Auburn — several of which came on crucial third-down plays. Winegarden attributed that strong play to how the group practices, adding that each player fills their role and understands someone will get a chance to make a play.
The Tigers have accomplished quite a bit this season, including winning their first region title in seven years. In Winegarden’s opinion, the success has been due in part to how the players have taken advantage of every day they’ve gotten in a year in which playing a season was far from a sure thing.
“I think it’s just the focus on the daily process. I think everybody’s kind of said it. You go back to the beginning of the year, you were just hoping to play a game,” Winegarden said. “The kids have really I think learned how to enjoy each practice and each game and just take it as it comes. I think when you have that mentality, you improve over time.”
Winegarden’s Tigers have put together a memorable season. If they want to cap it with a trip to Tuscaloosa, they’ll have to beat a Red Devils team that has been playing some of its best ball.
The Red Devils have won four of their last five games, including last week’s 30-24 road victory over Theodore. Central held on in a penalty-filled game by both teams, ultimately closing the game out thanks to running back Zion Morris’ rushing touchdown and a big stop from the defense.
For Central head coach Patrick Nix, Friday’s game was a microcosm for a season in which the Red Devils took their lumps but ultimately made it to the state semifinals for the sixth straight year.
“It's very similar to the way it was Friday night. There's been adversity throughout the year with a lot of different things. The guys have just continued to battle and compete and just find a way to get it done,” Nix said. “I think that's sort of where we're at right now — it hasn't been pretty, but we're here. We've gotten better, but I think overall it's just been a process. It's been a process of learning each other and the whole difference of the season and how 2020 is totally different than anything you've ever experienced.”
Nix explained it’s no new challenge having to play a team twice in a season, adding that tonight’s game serves as a showdown of two well-matched teams. He complimented Auburn for being very opportunistic and making their opponent make mistakes, saying more often than not the Tigers limit mistakes and cash in when their opponents slip up.
Winegarden, meanwhile, knows the Tigers’ one-point win for the regular season won’t matter when his team takes on a dangerous Central squad for the second time.
“That first game might as well have not existed. I think we’re both different teams now. Both teams have grown throughout the year. Everybody does a little bit different things scheme wise as the year goes and players improve,” Winegarden said. “I think [what stands out about Central] is just their pure athleticism. They’ve got guys that can make you pay with any mistake you make.”
Winegarden pointed to winning the field-position battle as an important key — a mission made easier by talented punter Matthew Rhodes — along with winning the turnover margin and creating more explosive plays. Nix’s thoughts were similar, as he pointed to turnovers, big plays and special teams as the deciding factors.
Nix’s Red Devils are eager to return to the state title game, but he said win or lose the program’s standard has been set by the team’s repeated success. Winegarden, meanwhile, is eager for his Tigers to take the next step and show that they belong among the best of the best in Alabama’s largest classification.
“[Winning this semifinals game] would be exciting,” Winegarden said. “I think the biggest thing would be it would allow us to keep on working together and being a team. I think that’s the big goal.”
