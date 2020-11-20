Auburn High battles Central-Phenix City for spot in state title game

For Central head coach Patrick Nix, Friday’s game was a microcosm for a season in which the Red Devils took their lumps but ultimately made it to the state semifinals for the sixth straight year.

“It's very similar to the way it was Friday night. There's been adversity throughout the year with a lot of different things. The guys have just continued to battle and compete and just find a way to get it done,” Nix said. “I think that's sort of where we're at right now — it hasn't been pretty, but we're here. We've gotten better, but I think overall it's just been a process. It's been a process of learning each other and the whole difference of the season and how 2020 is totally different than anything you've ever experienced.”

Nix explained it’s no new challenge having to play a team twice in a season, adding that tonight’s game serves as a showdown of two well-matched teams. He complimented Auburn for being very opportunistic and making their opponent make mistakes, saying more often than not the Tigers limit mistakes and cash in when their opponents slip up.

Winegarden, meanwhile, knows the Tigers’ one-point win for the regular season won’t matter when his team takes on a dangerous Central squad for the second time.