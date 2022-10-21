Auburn High beats Prattville, clinches home-field advantage

After losing its first game of the season last week, Auburn High raced out to a hot start and held on in the second half for a 37-29 road win at Prattville.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives of the game and added two more field goals to build a 27-0 halftime lead. Prattville fought back with a number of big plays, including a late kickoff return for a touchdown, but No. 4 Auburn High managed to hold off the late charge for the victory.

The action was heard on WGZZ 94.3 FM with updates also coming from Auburn High’s social media handles.

DV Williams got things going for Auburn High early with a six-yard touchdown run. Auburn High’s defense came up with an interception on the ensuing drive, which set up the first of Davis Harsin’s two touchdown passes to Ean Nation.

Starting quarterback Clyde Pittman made it a perfect 3-for-3 for Auburn with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Logan Blomeyer. The Tigers alternated both quarterbacks and kickers, as Towns McGough and Will Best both hit field goals in the second quarter.

Prattville’s offense found some life in the second half, scoring an early touchdown in the third quarter off an Auburn interception and then adding another on a long run before the start of the fourth.

Auburn High ended its own offensive cold spell early in the third quarter when Nation snagged a one-handed catch in the end zone on a pass from Harsin.

That touchdown turned out to be a critical one, as Prattville responded with a long touchdown pass to make it a two-score game with 9:18 remaining. Auburn High drove and added another field goal from Best, but Prattville scored on the ensuing kickoff and got the 2-point conversion to make it an 8-point game with 2:03 remaining.

The Tigers recovered the Lions’ onside kick and were unable to kill off the rest of the clock, but a deep, pinning punt with just seconds remaining virtually secured the victory.

With the win, Auburn High improved to 8-1 on the season and a 6-1 mark in region play. The Tigers will finish no lower than second in the region, ensuring home-field advantage for at least two playoff games. Auburn will finish the regular season next Friday night with a home game against Smiths Station.