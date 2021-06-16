Auburn High becomes latest local school to announce it will have girls flag football this fall

Auburn High School is the latest local school to add girls flag football for the fall, and the school is turning to a familiar face to lead the way.
Longtime Auburn High coach Alison Link has been named head coach of the Auburn flag football team in preparation for its inaugural season. Link is entering her 13th year teaching at the high school and has previously coached softball and girls basketball at the school.
Auburn joins Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Smiths Station among the local teams that have announced intentions of fielding a girls flag football team for the fall.
“It’s exciting to start something new. It’s just going to be great for the community, for the girls and for players,” Link said. “I’ve already seen just so much support from coworkers and other coaches. I’m just really excited for this opportunity, and to see the kids so excited is what matters most. What I’ve seen so far makes me just fired up to get it going.”
Link is no stranger for any community members who have watched Auburn’s female sports over the years.
Link has coached softball for seven years, during which she was the middle school head coach for two years, coached junior varsity for a year and spent the last four seasons as a varsity assistant. She also spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Lady Tigers’ varsity basketball team.
Link said she’s been around sports her entire life, and the dynamics of team sports along with the aspect of starting a team from the ground up piqued her interests. While she anticipates there will be a learning curve with running the new team, she was excited by what she thinks having flag football can mean for Auburn student-athletes.
“I think there will be some students and kids that will find that niche in this flag football,” Link said. “I think there’s also going to be some current athletes that may come out and really enjoy this and also find that they love this experience and they’re going to get to play with different kids that they’re not always playing with. I think it’s really just going to open up a lot of opportunities for those other kids.”
Link said Auburn is holding a meeting for girls interested in playing flag football at 6 p.m. on June 29 in the school’s main gym. She explained the goal is to set up times in July for prospective players to run through drills and workouts to get exposed to the sport before hosting tryouts in August once school is back in session.
Those interested in attending the June meeting are encouraged to sign up here.
Auburn has established itself as a school with several competitive boys and girls programs. Now, Link is determined to make sure the girls flag football team joins that list in short order.
“Auburn High has a culture of excellence, high standards and hard work, and I think that our program is going to follow those same types of guidelines. That’s what we’re looking for,” Link said. “With it being the inaugural year, we’re going to want to develop the players, the team unity, the foundation. Like I said, it will be a year of learning, but I think as long as we grow and progress, it’s going to be a great year. We’re going to build that foundation.
“I’m super excited to get this thing rolling. I’m ready to go to work.”