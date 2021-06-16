Auburn High becomes latest local school to announce it will have girls flag football this fall

Link said she’s been around sports her entire life, and the dynamics of team sports along with the aspect of starting a team from the ground up piqued her interests. While she anticipates there will be a learning curve with running the new team, she was excited by what she thinks having flag football can mean for Auburn student-athletes.

“I think there will be some students and kids that will find that niche in this flag football,” Link said. “I think there’s also going to be some current athletes that may come out and really enjoy this and also find that they love this experience and they’re going to get to play with different kids that they’re not always playing with. I think it’s really just going to open up a lot of opportunities for those other kids.”

Link said Auburn is holding a meeting for girls interested in playing flag football at 6 p.m. on June 29 in the school’s main gym. She explained the goal is to set up times in July for prospective players to run through drills and workouts to get exposed to the sport before hosting tryouts in August once school is back in session.

Those interested in attending the June meeting are encouraged to sign up here.