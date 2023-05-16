The Auburn High golf teams came away with two red maps at the AHSAA state tournament Tuesday, as both the boys team and girls team finished runner-up in their respective state championship tournaments at Grand National.

While the Tigers will be disappointed they didn’t come away with the state title, the runner-up award caps a stellar season for both squads.

The Auburn High boys were bested by just one stroke by state champion Vestavia Hills. Auburn High finished the tournament at 19-over, ahead of both third-place Enterprise and fourth-place Spain Park, but first-place Vestavia Hills finished just one stroke better at 18-over.

The AHSAA state championship plaque features a blue outline of the state of Alabama on it, thus why it’s known as the “blue map,” while the runner-up trophy features a red outline of the state giving it the name “red map.”

The Auburn High girls finished 29-over in its tournament, five strokes off the lead of state champion Grissom. Auburn High finished ahead of third-place Huntsville and fourth-place UMS-Wright, led by freshman Kate Ha, who fired a team-best two-over 74 on Tuesday in the tournament’s second and final round.

Ha ended the tournament in a tie for fourth place in the individual competition standings. Auburn High’s Summer Yoo carded a 79 and Hannah Halverson carded an 80 while Esha Gupta’s 82 was dropped. Ha finished at one-under for the tournament after shooting a 69 in the first round.

On the boys side, four scores counted for each team, with the Tigers being paced both days by Will Stelt.

Stelt fired a one-under 71 on Tuesday matching his 71 from Monday and leaving him at two-under for the tournament — good for third place in the individual standings.

Auburn High’s Connor Jones fired another 71 on Tuesday. Behind them, Jack Fox carded a three-over 75 and Charlie Wilson scored an eight-over 80, with Nathan Hong’s 10-over 82 being dropped.

In the individual standings, Spain Park’s Chase Kyes earned top medalist on the boys side, shooting a 69 on Monday on Tuesday to finish nine-under for the tournament.

On the girls side, UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown finished eight-under for the tournament, shooting a 70 in the second round to go with a 66 in the first round.