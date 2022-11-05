Auburn High boys basketball opens year with win over Carver-Montgomery

The Auburn High boys basketball team topped Carver-Montgomery 65-52 on Thursday night in the team’s season opener.

Ja Carr scored 17 points while adding five assists and four steals.

Bradley Pearson and Dash Thomas both added nine points each.

Auburn High led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter in a back-and-forth game, before scoring six quick points early in the second quarter to go up double digits. Auburn High led by as many as 20.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the season and next travel to play Brewbaker Tech on the road on Tuesday.

The varsity girls did not play Carver with players being on the flag football team in the state playoffs.

For the boys, Solomon Fellows also added eight points, while Brian Kim scored six points and Adam Gonia scored another six points with three assists.