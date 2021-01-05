Auburn High boys best rival Opelika

Auburn High found the net early, cruised late, and downed rival Opelika 74-55 on Tuesday night in boys basketball action.

Jae Baker scored a team-best 17 points for Auburn High, all in the first half, as the Tigers built a 37-26 halftime lead.

Opelika opened up its scoring in the third quarter, scoring 19 points in the frame, but Auburn High counterpunched with 20 of its own. Auburn High led 57-45 going into the fourth.

Carter Davis scored another 11 points for Auburn High and Chandler Alexander added 9.

For Opelika, Brandon Howard scored a team-best 10 points while Grady Bynum and Ja’Keith Carr both added nine points each.

Auburn High moved to 10-2 on the season and will next face Loachapoka on Friday at home.

