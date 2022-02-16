Auburn High boys fall to Enterprise in state playoffs

“If I remember correctly they were off transition, early offense of driving and kicking out,” Harrelson said. “When those guys are open in the corner, we want them to shoot it and let it go. Two big shots. If you hit two 3’s in three possessions in a game like this, it is a momentum swing.”

Mykel Johnson added another three points — this time off a layup and free throw before Elijah Terry earned a putback and added 1-of-2 free throws shortly later to make it 37-26.

The Wildcats quickly built the advantage to double figures in the fourth quarter and eventually pulled away to the 19-point win.

After hitting just 30.4 percent (7-of-23) in the first half, Enterprise’s offense warmed up to hit 47.6 percent in the second half (10-of-21), including the two 3-pointers.

More importantly, Enterprise’s defense made life tough on Auburn all night, but especially in the second half. The Tigers made just two of 19 shots in the final two quarters and didn’t score from the field in the last 12 minutes with the final five points coming on free throws.