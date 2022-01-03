Auburn High boys, girls basketball teams earn big victories over rival Opelika

“We played under control and we ran the offense for the first six minutes,” Auburn coach Chris Brandt said. “I think when we do that we're very effective and we can control the tempo.”

Opelika settled in with some big buckets from Knox Chase and Landon Lee to close the gap, but Auburn didn’t back off. The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal through the remaining first-half minutes went into the locker room up 32-20.

The Bulldogs intended on making the second half a much different ballgame. The only problem was Buckley wasn’t letting up.

Buckley kept the Auburn offense humming in the early minutes after halftime, and that was never clearer than with just over four minutes to go until the fourth. Buckley added to his impressive night with a 3-pointer to put Auburn up 19, and when the Tigers got the ball back Buckley was fed the ball again.

Given another chance to shoot from 3, Buckley made the most of it by drilling the shot and leaving the Tigers fans screaming for more.

Opelika managed to whittle the deficit down to single digits in the game’s final seconds, but it was too little and far too late to outdo everything the Tigers accomplished.