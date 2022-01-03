Auburn High boys, girls basketball teams earn big victories over rival Opelika

The Auburn High varsity basketball teams started the new year on a high note Monday.
Auburn’s boys and girls teams took full advantage of playing at home against rival Opelika to begin the 2022 portion of the regular season. The Lady Tigers started things off by taking over in the second half of a 56-34 victory before the Tigers hit the floor and dominated early en route to a 68-59 win.
Monday’s results moved the Tigers to 14-5 and the Lady Tigers to 11-5 on the 2021-22 season. The two teams return to action Friday at home against Loachapoka.
AHS girls finish strong
Even though Auburn High’s Syriah Daniels was already having a night to remember, the sophomore didn’t forget to do the little things Monday.
As Auburn pulled away from Opelika in the fourth quarter, Daniels followed teammate Carleigh Andrews down the court after Andrews stole the ball and broke for the basket.
Andrews’ layup missed its mark but fell into the waiting hands of Daniels, who carefully put it back for another easy bucket.
The points came early and often for Daniels, who led all scorers with 27 and fueled a one-sided second half in Auburn’s big rivalry victory.
“She went to her 3-point shot earlier, and it wasn't falling the way she wanted it to. Then she just started to put it on the floor and take one-dribble pull-ups, 15-footers, get to the basket, get to the rim, try to get steals,” Auburn coach Courtney Pritchett said. “One thing I love about her is her ability to change her game. If something's not working, she goes to something else.”
Auburn and Opelika found themselves tied after two quarters. By the end of the third, the Lady Tigers left no doubt which squad had the upper hand.
Daniels hit a 3-pointer early in the third before a double technical on Opelika set the stage for three successful free throws from Daniels and a five-point. Following two more free throws, Taite Pearson connected on a 3-pointer via a Carleigh Andrews assist to put Auburn 33-25 with a little over a minute and a half before the fourth.
Daniels’ nine-point third quarter set the stage for Auburn to put the game on ice in the fourth. The Lady Tigers fired off a 9-1 run to start the quarter and leave the Lady Bulldogs behind.
Neither team found any separation during the first half of action.
Auburn and Opelika struggled offensively out of the gate, and while Kelsi Andrews produced three blocks in the first two-and-a-half minutes of play they didn’t generate many points.
Daniels tied the game with a deep jumper before Erica Matthews countered by sidestepping a defender and making a tying layup with 32 seconds left in the opening period.
The story was much the same in the second quarter.
Daniels and Carleigh Andrews gave Auburn four quick points before Opelika made its own run fueled mostly by Haley Sanders. The Lady Bulldogs briefly led by three before Daniels delivered a shot from deep to tie the game 20-20 with 1:51 left in half.
Carleigh Andrews was Auburn’s second-leading scorer with 12 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Her sister Kelsi Andrews was especially effective as well, as she had six points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
Matthews led Opelika with 13 points along with four rebounds.
AHS boys take control
While the Auburn High girls took some time to take over, the Auburn High boys set the tone straight out of the gate.
The Tigers jumped on the Bulldogs immediately, as Jayden Buckley and Ja’Keith Carr fueled a 9-1 run to open the action. Auburn kept its foot on the throttle to the tune of a 17-3 start. When Opelika opted for a timeout down 14, the Auburn bench and a portion of the crowd erupted with delight.
“We played under control and we ran the offense for the first six minutes,” Auburn coach Chris Brandt said. “I think when we do that we're very effective and we can control the tempo.”
Opelika settled in with some big buckets from Knox Chase and Landon Lee to close the gap, but Auburn didn’t back off. The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal through the remaining first-half minutes went into the locker room up 32-20.
The Bulldogs intended on making the second half a much different ballgame. The only problem was Buckley wasn’t letting up.
Buckley kept the Auburn offense humming in the early minutes after halftime, and that was never clearer than with just over four minutes to go until the fourth. Buckley added to his impressive night with a 3-pointer to put Auburn up 19, and when the Tigers got the ball back Buckley was fed the ball again.
Given another chance to shoot from 3, Buckley made the most of it by drilling the shot and leaving the Tigers fans screaming for more.
Opelika managed to whittle the deficit down to single digits in the game’s final seconds, but it was too little and far too late to outdo everything the Tigers accomplished.
Buckley finished the night with a game-high 23 points to go with four assists and two rebounds. Carr came away with 14 points, and Caden Brown had 10.