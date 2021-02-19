Auburn High boys handle Murphy, advance to regional finals

The Auburn High boys found themselves in a low-scoring matchup against Murphy early in opening round of the Class 7A state tournament on Friday. That all changed come the second quarter of play.

After clinging to a one-point lead after the first quarter, the Tigers took control with a 22-point outburst before halftime then held off a late second-half surge to finish off a 65-56 victory.

The win propels Auburn to the regional finals, where the Tigers will face Fairhope at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

Auburn wasted little time in changing the tone of the game after the first eight minutes were in the books.

Noah Warren stepped up early in the second quarter by quickly launching a 3-pointer, and on the next possession Eli Elston delivered a dunk to hand the Tigers a five-point lead with just over 90 seconds gone in the period. Jay Baker connected on a 3-pointer moments later, and after another Auburn bucket Baker added another 3-pointer to leave the Panthers in a 22-13 deficit with 3:28 to go until halftime.