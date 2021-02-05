Auburn High boys take care of Opelika to close regular season

With the area tournament in sight, the Auburn High boys had one more game to take care of before focusing on the postseason.

Luckily for the Tigers, they made sure to close the regular season by showing out against their biggest rival.

Auburn made quick work of Opelika on Friday and rode a 19-point second quarter and a 20-point third to a 71-48 victory. The win handed the Tigers a clean sweep against the Bulldogs this season and sets Auburn up to begin its march into the postseason.

Opelika (2-10) led for part of the opening quarter before the Tigers found their groove and ended the period strong by taking a three-point lead. The second quarter was simply all Auburn (16-3), as Bryson Clague chipped in seven points to fuel a one-sided run by the Tigers.

The impressive close to the first half allowed Auburn to head to the locker room with an 11-point advantage.

Opelika did its part to make things interesting shortly after the intermission, but again the Tigers stepped up to the challenge and held the Bulldogs back. A 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter only ballooned from there, as Auburn tacked on 19 more points to seal the victory.