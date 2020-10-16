Auburn High celebrates region title win with victory over Smiths Station

And, on a senior night at The Duck, all six of the Tigers’ touchdowns were scored exclusively by seniors. Quarterback Matthew Caldwell went 10-of-14 passing for 194 yards and four of those touchdowns — two to Bryson Clague, one to Quay Ross and one to Zay Ray.

Auburn also rushed for more than 200 yards, spreading the wealth among several backs. JT Rogers, who got things started with a 5-yard touchdown run, had 12 carries for 76 yards. Amaury Hutchinson rushed for 43 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Tigers forced the visiting Panthers to go three-and-out on their first trio of drives. The ball didn’t cross midfield until late in the first quarter, and that by way of a couple of penalties from the Auburn defense.

It was a fast and furious start for some focused Tigers, who didn’t play last week due to a cancelation from Georgia’s Riverdale.

“We had a week off and then played Central, then another week off again before tonight,” Winegarden said. “That’s tough. We thought we might start off a little bit slow, and we didn’t. We started off really fast, and I’m proud of our guys for that.”